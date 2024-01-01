New Year’s prayer ceremony attracts tourists at Khao Yai National Park

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

Tourists gathered for a New Year’s prayer ceremony at a temporary tent area on Khao Yai National Park‘s Rong Mountain. Amid the chilly weather, with temperatures dropping to 11 degrees Celsius at midnight of January 1 numerous tourists participated in the Buddhist chanting and New Year’s prayers.

Despite the cold weather, tourists flocked to join the New Year prayers, welcoming 2024 or the Year of the Big Snake. Following the monks’ ceremony, they spread their loving-kindness to all creatures, tourists, and Khao Yai National Park officers, wishing them happiness along with a Buddhist water blessing for auspiciousness, reported Khao Sod.

On the morning of January 1, a ceremony was held to offer dry food and rice to ten monks for blessings. Tourists then relaxed and enjoyed the world’s seventh-ranked ozone-rich natural heritage before returning to their work routines the following day.

Immerse yourself in celebration and cultural richness with these extraordinary New Year’s events and spiritual activities across Thailand. Surround yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Thai identity as CNN International’s global New Year’s Eve Live celebrations unfold at the iconic Wat Arun in Bangkok. Under the banner of Wichit Arun, this extravaganza promises a mesmerising display of fireworks, illuminating the rich cultural heritage of Thailand. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Nagaraphirom Park, Bangkok, Wichit Arun on December 31 will feature a nine-act fireworks showcase, each a radiant portrayal of Thai culture.

Wat Arun, a symbol of Thailand’s prestige and religious significance, takes centre stage as part of the Thailand Winter Festivals, offering a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Beyond Bangkok, iconic locations like Iconsiam and Centralworld host Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024, promising unforgettable nights with renowned artists and spectacular firework displays. Venture to Nakhon Ratchasima for the Korat Winter Festival & Countdown 2024 or join the grand festivities at Thae Pae Gate and Central Festival in Chiang Mai.