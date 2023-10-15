Mythical Naga statue in Chon Buri temple draws crowds after lucky shadow sighting (video)

Picture courtesy of ผช.รงค์ อยู่บางนาง Facebook

An intriguing video clip sparked a flood of visitors seeking good fortune from a statue of the mythical serpent Naga, affectionately known as Por Pu Naga, at the Woraprot Sangkawat temple in Bang Nang, Panthong, Chon Buri.

The clip, shared on Facebook by a user named Rong, showed what appeared to be the shadowy outline of Naga within a simulated cave at the temple.

The temple has since been inundated with over 50 locals each day, hoping to pay their respects and seek blessings from the statue.

They come bearing candles and lottery tickets, praying for good luck in various forms. Some have reported finding lucky numbers for the upcoming lottery draw scheduled for tomorrow, October 16.

Among the hopefuls was 41 year old Siwimon Sriprajum, who shared an account of her previous visit to the temple.

She had filmed a video capturing a shadow resembling Naga within the cave, which she believes to be a miraculous sign.

Siwimon stated that while the cave was not officially open at the time, locals already frequented the site for blessings, with varying degrees of luck.

She expressed her hope that more people, especially those who have been blessed with good fortune, would join in the Kathin ceremony at the temple on November 5, contributing to the temple’s development, reported KhaoSod.

“Today, I came to pay respects to Por Pu Naga at Woraprot Sangkawat temple, which is building a cave. I captured a picture that looks like Naga in the picture I’m circling. Blessings, blessings, blessings.”

The temple’s location in Bang Nang, Panthong, Chon Buri has since become a hotspot for locals wishing to try their luck and receive blessings from the revered statue of Por Pu Naga.

