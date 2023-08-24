Korat restaurant’s unique billing system in Laotian Kip amuses diners

A Korat restaurant is shocking guests by presenting their bill in Laotian Kip. (via Indochina Tours)

Imagine enjoying a fine meal and, when the bill comes, it costs hundreds of thousands. A Laotian restaurant in Korat has been giving a shock that turns into amusement amongst diners with its unusual billing system.

The eatery, which has been widely shared on social media, charges customers hundreds of thousands for their meals – but in Laotian Kip, not Thai Baht. The restaurant owners explained that they hoped to create a fun and unique dining experience for their patrons.

The meal costs in Kip can be shocking as 100 Thai baht is currently 55,411 Laotian Kip, meaning even a 500 baht meal at the restaurant would result in a bill displaying 277,000 owed.

Situated in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima, the restaurant, named “Luang Prabang’s Tam” at address 1065, Moo 2, Sripho Klang Road, Parichat Soi 2, Pho Klang Subdistrict, Mueang District (behind Surathamphithak Camp), has caught the attention of many for its unique concept.

The beautiful eatery is adorned in Isaan style with a pool in the centre surrounded by fountains, waterfalls, and lush greenery. Several pavilions are dotted around the water for customers to enjoy their meals. The restaurant staff, dressed in traditional Laotian clothing, add to the authentic atmosphere.

The menu features a selection of traditional Isaan and signature dishes from Luang Prabang, such as Luang Prabang’s Tam, a salad made with thinly sliced papaya, shrimp paste, and crab sauce from Laos. Other signature dishes include a spicy salad made with pork or beef, a noodle soup similar to Thai noodles but with larger, softer noodles, and a chicken soup with basil leaves.

Each dish is priced in both Thai Baht and Laotian Kip. For example, Luang Prabang’s Tam costs 70 Baht or 35,000 Kip.

When customers receive their bill, they are initially shocked to see the total amounting to hundreds of thousands. For instance, one customer named Prapun, who dined with his family, was taken aback when the bill came to 447,500. However, the staff quickly clarified that the sum was in Laotian Kip, and the actual cost in Thai Baht was a mere 895, causing the family to burst into laughter.

The restaurant’s owner, Itthipon Saengcharusporn, revealed that he initially ran a hot pot restaurant before Covid-19 struck. He then opened another restaurant in Laos but had to shut it down when the pandemic hit.

Facing economic difficulties, he decided to transform his hot pot restaurant into a Laotian restaurant, and the idea to charge in Laotian Kip was born. This unique twist has attracted many customers, and the restaurant has become a viral sensation on social media.

The main objective, according to Itthipon, is to provide customers with delicious food and a fun experience that leaves them smiling.

For those interested in visiting “Luang Prabang’s Tam”, it is open daily from 12.30pm to 9.30pm. Further information can be found on their Facebook fan page “Luang Prabang’s Tam by Warm Homestay.”

