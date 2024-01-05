Hong Kong Kowloon City to host Songkran festivities and more to boost tourism

Photo courtesy of HKFP

Hong Kong’s District Councils are on a mission to rejuvenate the city’s allure, unveiling a host of creative proposals to entice locals and tourists alike.

Kowloon City District Council is taking the lead with an electrifying idea – the Kowloon City Thai Vibes with food and water-splashing carnival. Aimed at celebrating the Thai New Year, Songkran, the festivities promise an immersive experience with song and dance performances and Muay Thai competitions.

Kowloon City South District Councillor Jacky Lee emphasised the inclusivity of the planned activities.

“We want to attract not just locals but people from across Hong Kong and tourists.”

Adding a futuristic touch, LED neon light installations are set to illuminate various districts. Kowloon City’s proposal includes captivating 3D paintings of a plane taking off from the old Kai Tak Airport, strategically placed outside the Kai Tak MTR station. Meanwhile, Yau Tsim Mong District Council is gearing up for the Night Vibes Tsim Sha Tsui campaign, featuring luminous dragon dances and street performances to boost district spending.

The ambitious plans extend to Sha Tin, where inflatable installations along the Shing Mun River are estimated to cost 800,000 Hong Kong dollars (approximately 3.5 million baht). Central and Western District Council aims to spend 750,000 to 800,000 Hong Kong dollars on setting up photo spots, including the Sai Ying Pun Community Complex.

The Peak might soon boast signs proclaiming Hello Hong Kong and I love HK, a symbolic gesture signalling the return to normalcy, as suggested by Councillor Jeremy Young, reported HKFP.

In a move highlighting community involvement, Sai Kung District Council proposes a unique cat mural. Councillor Christine Fong encourages residents to submit photos of their feline friends, envisioning the mural as a way to foster a great sense of belonging to the community. Meanwhile, Sham Shui Po plans to enhance its atmosphere as a consumer tech hotspot with a proposed lightsabre activity.