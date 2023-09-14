Lottery caper: 4,500 tickets vanish, GLO cracks down on missing numbers

Picture courtesy of Nation TV

Around 4,500 lottery tickets for this week’s lottery draw have been seized by the Government Lottery Office (GLO), following a report of missing tickets by an agent. If any of these tickets win, the recipients may not be able to claim their prize and will have to provide evidence before today. The GLO made this announcement on its official page.

The GLO was notified by the public about the lost government lottery tickets. The evidence provided was a daily report submitted to the inquiry officer of the Warin Chamrap Police Station, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Police Region 3, dated September 7.

The GLO was subsequently contacted to seize the lost government lottery tickets for the draw on Saturday, September 16. To protect consumers and prevent potential losses, the GLO has released the details of the lost tickets so that the general public can check and be aware of the seized lottery tickets, reported KhaoSod.

The seized lottery tickets amount to 45 books. The GLO has issued a warning to all lottery ticket holders to ensure their tickets are safe and secure. The public is also being asked to check their tickets against the list of missing numbers. If anyone comes across a ticket that matches the missing numbers, they should immediately report it. The GLO has assured that all necessary steps will be taken to protect consumers from any unfortunate situation.

Last year, police seized more than 200,000 lottery tickets allegedly smuggled by a Thailand Post staff member in the Isaan province of Loei. Apparently, an employee of the government-owned postal service was selling hundreds and thousands of lottery tickets to brokers when the tickets were reserved for local vendors.

The Thai lottery tickets are technically supposed to be sold at 80 baht, but if you try to buy a ticket from a street vendor, most will sell for 100 baht, saying the wholesale price per ticket is 80 to 90 baht. To read more click HERE

