Clean sweep: German president and Thai PM forge ties
In a diplomatic meeting, German President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin today, with promises for a cleaner, more empowered Thailand.
Amidst discussions held at the Santi Maitree Building within the Government House compound, President Steinmeier pledged unwavering support for Thailand’s green ambitions. Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed that the German president committed to projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions, steering Thailand towards its goal of net zero emissions.
The ambitious plan includes harnessing alternative technologies, and ensuring that half of Thailand’s electricity generation is powered by renewable energy by 2040.
President Steinmeier advocated for German investments in electric vehicle (EV) production in Thailand. This bold move aims to transform Thailand into the regional hub for electric vehicles.
Moreover, recognising Thailand’s battle against PM2.5 air pollutants, Steinmeier assured support for the nation’s efforts to combat this environmental menace.
