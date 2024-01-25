Clean sweep: German president and Thai PM forge ties

Published: 17:12, 25 January 2024
In a diplomatic meeting, German President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin today, with promises for a cleaner, more empowered Thailand.

Amidst discussions held at the Santi Maitree Building within the Government House compound, President Steinmeier pledged unwavering support for Thailand’s green ambitions. Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed that the German president committed to projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions, steering Thailand towards its goal of net zero emissions.

The ambitious plan includes harnessing alternative technologies, and ensuring that half of Thailand’s electricity generation is powered by renewable energy by 2040.

President Steinmeier advocated for German investments in electric vehicle (EV) production in Thailand. This bold move aims to transform Thailand into the regional hub for electric vehicles.

Moreover, recognising Thailand’s battle against PM2.5 air pollutants, Steinmeier assured support for the nation’s efforts to combat this environmental menace.

Tourism also took centre stage in the discussions, with PM Srettha seeking a game-changing move for Thai passport holders. The Bangkok-born PM appealed to President Steinmeier for visa exemptions within the Schengen Area, an international treaty encompassing 26 European countries. Last year, over 700,000 German tourists visited Thailand, benefiting from a 30-day visa exemption. Srettha’s plea aimed to reciprocate the favour for Thai travellers.

Adding a business twist to the diplomatic mix, the 61 year old Thai PM briefed German business representatives on Thailand’s economic landscape and new investment opportunities. Mega-projects such as the southern land bridge, railway system upgrades, and a business-friendly environment were laid out. Srettha also highlighted the nation’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce through vocational schools, reported The Nation.

German business leaders expressed keen interest in hosting international trade fairs in Thailand. Their eyes were also set on recycling industries, with a focus on producing plastic pellets from plastic waste- a move that aligns with Thailand’s commitment to sustainability.

As President Steinmeier prepares for an audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen, a busy itinerary is planned for tomorrow which includes a visit to the floating solar farm at the Sirindorn Dam and exploring a sustainable Thai-German farm project and the Pha Taem National Park.

