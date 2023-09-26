Faulty brakes lead to 14 vehicle pile up on Rama II Road, Bangkok

Image screenshot from FM91 Trafficpro, Twitter

A bus with faulty brakes caused a massive pile-up involving 14 vehicles on Rama II Road, resulting in numerous injuries. The crash occurred at 8am today.

The incident led to severe traffic congestion as the damaged vehicles blocked all four lanes of the road.

Upon arriving at the accident scene, officers from Bang Mod Police Station observed several damaged vehicles scattered across the road, causing a total blockade.

Volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation hurried to provide first aid to the 18 injured victims before transporting them to nearby hospitals. The authorities had to temporarily close Rama II Road, leading to a build-up of traffic.

According to 59 year old Boonmee, the bus driver of route 558, which was the cause of the accident, he tried to brake the bus when he reached the accident site, but the brakes failed. Consequently, the bus rammed into the parked vehicles, resulting in damages and multiple injuries.

On the other hand, 37 year old Wijak, a pickup truck driver whose vehicle was the first to be hit, stated that after his vehicle was rear-ended by the bus, it led to a domino effect with one vehicle colliding with another.

Surveillance footage showed the bus from route 558 speeding down Rama II Road towards the Bang Prakok intersection, initially colliding with a pickup truck, then several other vehicles including a minivan, resulting in 18 injuries.

After clearing the area, the authorities summoned the bus driver and the owners of the damaged vehicles for further questioning at Bang Mod Police Station.

Traffic was resumed on Rama II Road at 8.11am today. The injured parties were transported to several hospitals including Nakhon Thon Hospital, Bang Pakok 1 Hospital, Sukkasem Inter Hospital, and Bang Pakok 9 Hospital for treatment, reports Khaosod Online.

