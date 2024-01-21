Famed Isaan monk blesses 301 truck plates to bring prosperity in Surin

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A 97 year old southern Isaan monk blessed 301 registration plates for pick-up trucks. The ceremony took place at Wat Phattanathammaram, also known as Wat Ban Dan Chong Chom, in Surin Province. The event aimed to bring luck and prosperity to the winning bidders.

The ceremony, held yesterday, saw Sahachai Kampoon from the Surin Transport Office, along with other officials from the transport office, participate in the Buddhist consecration ceremony. These 301 registration plates, bearing the letters บษ, a phrase meaning completed with property, receiving the fortune of a millionaire, were blessed by Luang Phu Heng Paphaso, the revered abbot of Wat Phattanathammaram.

Luang Phu Heng Paphaso, a revered figure in southern Isaan, has been dubbed the God of Fortune. He was born in August 1927, during the Year of the Rabbit. His parents were Cambodian but moved to Thailand during the French colonial era. They settled in Ban Prasat Village, Ta Ong Subdistrict, Mueang District, Surin Province, where they farmed and raised their 13 children, with Luang Phu Heng being the seventh, reported Sanook.

At the age of 13 to 14, Luang Phu Heng’s elder monk brother, Ajarn Chird Thammagaro, arrived from Cambodia. Ajahn Chird asked Luang Phu Heng’s mother to allow him to join him on his pilgrimage, promising to teach him to read and write. From then on, he studied with Ajahn Chird and has been highly respected and revered by the people of Surin Province and across Thailand.

In this ceremony, Luang Phu Heng blessed all 301 registration plates with the letters บษ, aiming to bring prosperity and good luck to the winners of the auction. In addition to obtaining a blessed registration plate, the winning bidders also had the opportunity to make merit.

Follow us on :













The proceeds from the auction will be used to fund road safety initiatives, provide equipment for people with disabilities who have been affected by road accidents, and support projects aimed at preventing and reducing road accidents. This initiative aims to enhance the safety of road users.

The Surin Transport Office will be auctioning off these attractive registration plates online only at https://www.tabienrod.com. Further inquiries can be made by calling 044 514102 extension 15 or hotline 1584. The auction began yesterday and will close on February 17, at 2pm.