Chon Buri: Essilor Thailand opens job applications with daily wage of 361 baht

Essilor Optical Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd, located in the Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, Chon Buri, has announced openings for new employees.

The announcement, posted on the Factory News page, describes the job as comfortable, with a good income, excellent benefits, excellent bonuses, and continuous overtime opportunities. The direct application process offers a wage of 361 baht per day, a shift allowance of 115 baht per day, a diligence allowance of 600 baht per month, and an annual diligence allowance of 3,000 baht.

The first applications were handed out on January 4, with the first queue forming at 10 to 11pm on January 3. The first queue for applications today, January 6, had formed at 6pm yesterday, January 5, with many individuals investing twelve hours of their time due to the limited availability of 50 applications per day. The application period, from January 3 to 7, will see a total of 250 applications handed out at 6am each day. Netizens have been sending their encouragement, wishing all applicants success in their job hunt, reported Sanook.

The move has seen a large number of applicants, with some arriving at the factory as early as the evening before to secure a spot in the queue. The high interest in the job opportunities has been attributed to the company’s reputation for good working conditions, competitive salaries, and excellent benefits.

