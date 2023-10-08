DSI crackdown on counterfeit dietary supplement warehouse in Chon Buri costing over 10 million baht

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has raided a warehouse in central Chon Buri storing counterfeit dietary supplements for humans and pets, causing damages exceeding 10 million baht. The raid was carried out in response to Thailand being closely watched by the US Trade Representative (USTR) for intellectual property rights violations and stemmed from tips about unlawful sales of supplements via popular online platforms. These supplements, once consumed, can lead to dangerous side effects, making this a significant health concern.

Following the lead, DSI discovered a group discreetly selling counterfeit goods under the guise of genuine factory-priced products. The products were stored and sold in Chon Buri. On October 5, DSI officers, armed with a court warrant, inspected the storage facility for dog supplements marked with counterfeit trademarks mimicking the brand Antinol, reported KhaoSod.

The search resulted in the discovery of counterfeit trade-marked goods at the address, 29/65 Ban Suan 1 alley, Ban Suan Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chon Buri. The found items included veterinary medicine for inflammation treatment, supplements for dogs and humans, and other items such as speakers and various objects with counterfeit trademarks. These trademarks were registered in the kingdom by other individuals. Other brands were also discovered, with a total of over 10,000 items. The market value or damage cost was over 10 million baht (US$ 270,709). The authorities seized these items as evidence.

The culprits were accused of offering for sale and possession sale, goods with counterfeit trademarks of other people registered in the kingdom, or buying or receiving any goods known to have not passed through customs procedures. To protect consumers and prevent and suppress illegal activities, the DSI will send a letter to the aforementioned online sales platform to request cooperation in inspecting and notifying the sale of trademark-violating products in the future.

