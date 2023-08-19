Drunken motorcyclists plunge into power cable pit on Ladprao road

Image courtesy of Sanook

Emergency responders rushed to help two Burmese men after they reportedly plunged their motorcycles into a conduit for power cables on Ladprao Road, located in front of the Lumnai Bar, home to controversial figure Kru Gaiyageaw. The unfortunate incident occurred a little after 1am yesterday, due to an alleged careless motorcycle ride.

The two victims, believed to be intoxicated, had been riding a black motorcycle. The journey, which started from Ratchadaphisek Road and was supposed to culminate along Ladprao Road, was interrupted when the riders encountered an under-construction conduit pit. Despite barriers installed by construction workers to mark off the work area, the motorcyclists ignored the obstacle, leading to the plummet into the 15 metre-deep pit.

Assistance arrived in the form of a crane truck, driven by a worker who was on duty at the adjacent construction site. He reportedly used the vehicle’s winch to help recover the heavily damaged, mud-racked motorcycle from the bottom of the pit. A makeshift scaffold was also used to hoist the injured victims to the ground level, who were semi-conscious but still responsive.

Premier medical aid was administered at the site before the injured duo was transported to Rachawithi Hospital for further medical procedures. Ironically, the victims couldn’t be immediately identified as they had no identification documents on them.

In a follow-up investigation conducted by the emergency response personnel, after the injured had been evacuated, it was found that the construction work had been temporarily halted. Concrete slabs had been used to seal the mouth of the power conduit tunnelling area where the incident had transpired. The accident-afflicted motorcycle was found parked by the roadside in an obviously damaged state, clogged with mud from the pit. Eventually, it was relocated to Phahonyothin Police Station for safekeeping.

Follow us on :













Close to the incident scene, there were more workers busy with another tunnelling project located at the head of Ratchadaphisek Road. This was a continuation of the same conduit for power cables, revealing a likely systemic oversight in ensuring safety around construction sites.

In the immediate aftermath, the place where this event happened, Lumnai Bar on Ladprao Road, which is associated with the currently talked-about Kru Gaiyageaw, added to the public interest surrounding this incident, reported Sanook.