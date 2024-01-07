Decade-long fugitive apprehended in Bangkok for sexual assault offence

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Crime Suppression Division apprehended a man who had been on the run after being sentenced to a decade in prison for a sexual assault offence. The 42 year old fugitive was caught at a market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district today.

Amnat was originally arrested for threatening and sexually assaulting a woman in the Phichit province back in 2005. The victim reported the crime at Vachirabarami Police Station, leading to his capture. However, after being temporarily released on bail during the trial, Amnat absconded, failing to report to the court, reported KhaoSod.

The Appeal Court eventually sentenced him to 10 years in prison and issued a warrant for his arrest. Upon his recent arrest, Amnat confessed to the crime. He is now due to be transferred to the Phichit provincial court to face legal proceedings.

The operation leading to Amnat’s arrest was led by Major General Montri Teskan, the Crime Suppression Division’s commander, and Colonel Dechawut Uttarasart, the division’s deputy commander. They acted on a Phichit provincial court warrant dated November 2, 2022.

In related news, a fugitive suspected of attempted murder and evading capture for nearly two decades was ultimately arrested by police In Nakhon Si Thammarat. The fugitive in question had been employed as a firefighter at the Khu Khwang Fire Station.

The arrest for attempted murder on October 12 was conducted by a unit from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), acting on an arrest warrant issued by the Trang Provincial Court. Forty-one-year-old Sittiphon was charged with conspiring to attempt murder and unauthorised possession of firearms and ammunition.

The origin of the attempted murder can be traced back to December 2003. At that time, Sittiphon was a college student. Read more about Fugitive wanted for attempted murder captured after 20 years on the run