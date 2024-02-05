Light’s out: Motorcyclist targeted in bold daylight heist

A brazen daylight heist unfolded at a traffic light when a black sedan pulled up, and its occupant, armed with a gun, struck a motorcyclist in the face and held him at gunpoint before fleeing with his motorcycle. The incident, part of a string of similar crimes, left 33 year old Tirakun without his new Yamaha XMAX, valued at 130,000 baht, which he had only paid off four months ago.

On the evening of February 3, as Tirakun rode his red Yamaha XMAX to visit his mother near Wat Lat Pla Khao, he stopped at a red light behind Rajabhat Nakhon Pathom University. A man, roughly 40 years old and dressed in black, approached him from a black Suzuki Swift parked behind.

The man, his face concealed with a cloth and wearing a cap, brandished a gun, struck Tirakun’s face with it, and demanded the motorcycle keys. Fearing for the safety of his son, who was with him, Tirakun complied and fled across the street.

No bystanders intervened during the ordeal, and the thief escaped towards Phetchakasem Road. Tirakun reported the crime at the local police station, where he was shown CCTV footage and described the assailant’s appearance. He recalls the man’s accent, suggesting he was local to the Nakhon Pathom or Ratchaburi area. The attack left him with a broken tooth and a bruised jaw but, fortunately, his son was unharmed.

Tirakun is one of several victims, possibly up to ten, targeted for their XMAX motorcycles, pointing to an organised crime operation involving a black sedan and possibly a panel van to transport the stolen bikes. The criminals seem to scout for victims, ambush them, and resort to violence or threats with a firearm if necessary. As of now, there has been no significant progress in the investigation despite Tirakun’s report and description of the assailant.

The community is alarmed by the violent nature and specificity of these thefts, exclusively targeting one motorcycle model. The impact on the victims is substantial, not only dealing with the trauma of the attack but also the financial ramifications of losing a vehicle that is still being paid off.

The call for swift and effective police action has intensified, with hopes that these criminals will be apprehended before more riders fall prey to their dangerous scheme, reported KhaoSod.