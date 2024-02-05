Chon Buri homeowner catches couple in intimate act

Photo courtesy of iStock

A homeowner in Chon Buri province, Thailand, was confronted with an unexpected and steamy situation when he discovered a couple engaging in sexual activity in their car parked on his property. The incident escalated when the car’s driver attempted to flee, nearly hitting the property owner in the process.

The incident occurred late at night when the 48 year old homeowner was washing dishes and heard a vehicle pull up beside his house in Phan Thong district. Curious about the unexpected visitor, he approached to investigate, suspecting that it might be someone intoxicated. He decided to capture the event on camera as a precaution in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

To his surprise, upon shining a light into the vehicle, he observed a man and a woman in the throes of passion. As he switched to video recording, the male occupant reacted angrily, hitting the car window in disapproval before reversing the vehicle and lunging it towards the homeowner, who managed to dodge in time, narrowly avoiding injury.

The homeowner quickly alerted the village headman, Khomron Ketprayoon, but the couple had already fled the scene. Reflecting on the event, the homeowner expressed his wish to warn couples to think carefully before engaging in such acts, especially in places where they do not have permission to be, as it constitutes trespassing and could lead to harm to property owners, reported Sanook.

In related news, a public park in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, known for its idyllic beaches and vibrant nightlife, was turned upside down by a couple’s shocking behaviour. Their immoral act tarnished the image of the resort town, prompting local authorities to crack down and make arrests.

The incident unfolded in the early hours near Krathing Lai Beach. A resident enjoying a morning stroll stumbled upon the teenagers hidden behind rocks, engaged in an inappropriate act. This brazen display in a public space outraged the community and cast a shadow on Pattaya’s reputation.