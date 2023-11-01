Chiang Mai nightclub scandal: Police officers relocated, 242 minors found using fake IDs

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

Five police officers from Chang Phueak Police Station have been relocated following a Halloween night incident involving minors under 20 years old using fake identification to enter a nightclub. The minors were found to have altered their birth dates on their national identification cards to gain entry. An investigation committee was set up today.

The latest reports indicate that during an administrative raid on a nightclub located on Sirinthon Road, Chang Phueak Sub-district, in the city of Chiang Mai, 242 minors were found to be in attendance. The establishment was not only operating without a permit but had also been serving alcohol to minors and was open past the allowed operational hours.

Police officers apprehended and prosecuted the club for several violations, including allowing minors to access the premises and serving them alcohol.

Lieutenant Colonel Kritathapol Yisakorn, Region Five Police Deputy Director, stated that following the raid, orders were given to transfer Kittipong Phetramoon, the Deputy Commander of Chang Phueak Police Station, and his deputies to the Chiang Mai Provincial Police Region. An inquiry committee was set up to investigate the incident and is expected to conclude its findings within 15 days, reported KhaoSod.

Lt. Col. Thawatchai Phongvivatchai, Chiang Mai Provincial Police Commander, revealed that the club had been raided by police officers several times before for similar offences but continued to operate covertly. He explained that the minors gained entry by presenting doctored images of their ID cards, which misrepresented their birth dates, making them appear of legal age. This was done without using the Thai ID app or showing their actual cards.

In related news, two Phuket nightclubs in the Kathu district were raided by officials from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) and the Volunteer Defense Corps (OrSor). The clubs, the Ratree Club and Mahanakorn Phuket were accused of late trading, public disturbance, serving alcohol to minors, and operating without proper permits.

In other news, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) recently made a successful raid, apprehending a Thai karaoke bar owner for allegedly exploiting and trafficking girls under 18 years old in the Nakhon Ratchasima province.

