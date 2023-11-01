Caffeine chaos: Chiang Mai models stir the pot, accuse event organiser of robbery

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A group of models and presenters in Chiang Mai province descended upon San Kamphaeng Police Station at 9am today to complain to an event organiser allegedly named Daeng. The group accused him of failing to pay for their services at a coffee launch event.

The nine victims attempted to contact the organiser for payment. Initially, he promised to pay after selling some land but eventually became unreachable, leading them to believe they were deceived into working for free.

The same group of models and presenters, including a 27 year old woman known as A, claimed that Daeng initially hired them to participate in the event.

The group, consisting of nine professionals who promote products and services, was hired for a job Daeng received from a coffee and health product manufacturer, a hill tribe resident from Yang Piang, Omkoi district, Chiang Mai. The product launch took place on October 10, reported KhaoSod.

A further explanation was that three models were each promised a fee of 3,500 baht, while the presenters and other staff were expected to receive 2,500 baht each.

The event’s organiser, who also owned the product, had already paid Daeng. However, upon reaching Chiang Mai City, they were not paid, and Daeng disappeared.

Initially hesitant to file a report, A decided it was necessary to prevent others from being deceived, despite the potential damage to her professional reputation.

She lamented the difficult journey they undertook, including heavy rain and a broken bridge, to complete the job, only to be left unpaid. This led to the group’s decision to lodge a formal complaint against Daeng.

