BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting in Ayutthaya, gunman arrested

Local media reported at around 11am today, October 6, that two victims had been injured in a shooting in the central province of Ayutthaya. The gunman was arrested immediately after the incident.

A Facebook page, Crazy on News (บ้าข่าวไปเรื่อย) and Ayutthaya Station reported that a gunman lost control and shot a victim in Baan Luang sub-district, Saena district, Ayutthaya province.

Thai media reported that the gunman shot randomly at locals in the area. Two victims were injured in the shooting, one of whom is believed to be a Thai woman. The woman was taken to hospital by locals at the scene, according to a video posted on several news sites.

According to local media, both victims are being treated at the hospital and are in stable condition.

Three police officers managed to arrest the gunman, believed to be a Thai man, on the road in the province.

The identity of the gunman and his motive have not yet been released.

The shooting comes only three days after the tragic shooting at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok which claimed the lives of two foreign women and seriously injured five others. Read more about the story HERE.

