Blogger Framsook Lek Lek wins online harassment case, receives 35,000 baht and public apology

A well-known blogger, known as Framsook Lek Lek, recently took legal action against an individual who used her images to bully her online. Framsook, who regularly shares posts on her blog page, was alerted by a follower of an instance where her beach photos had been shared in a group with derogatory comments. Initially, she contemplated responding but instead opted to protect herself through legal procedures to tackle online harassment.

Framsook attended every court hearing, despite the option to have her lawyer represent her. She wanted to face the defendant, to understand what led the person to treat her with such disrespect. Would they apologise when confronted? Unsurprisingly, no apology was forthcoming. Framsook demanded 200,000 baht, the maximum penalty. Nevertheless, the defendant requested a lower fine of 30,000 baht, claiming they were merely a factory worker earning 15,000 baht per month.

Framsook refused, not because the amount was insufficient, but because it seemed too easy. After her refusal, the judge suggested they negotiate once more. Framsook agreed, proposing a one-time payment of 50,000 baht or a staggered payment of 70,000 baht, after which she would withdraw the lawsuit. However, the defendant claimed they had no money at the time. Framsook gave them another month to gather the funds.

On the day of the negotiation, the mediation officer first spoke to Framsook, advising her that a quick settlement would be beneficial for both her reputation and time. Framsook agreed, reducing her demand to 40,000 baht. The officer then spoke to the other party. After about ten minutes, the officer informed Framsook that the defendant was offering only 35,000 baht, borrowed from his parents, as he was financially incapable. They also requested that Framsook withdraw the lawsuit.

The defendant agreed to apologise on social media, tagging Framsook’s page without deleting the post. However, they refused to apologise face-to-face. After eight months and three court appearances, Framsook accepted the 35,000 baht and the case was closed, reported KhaoSod.

The mental impact of this online harassment case was significant for Framsook. Despite appearing confident and cheerful on social media, she had to work hard to maintain this persona while dealing with this issue.

Her final message to her followers was a plea to refrain from using harsh and violent comments, which could be exploited for personal gain. Most importantly, she urged them not to blame the parents or those around the perpetrator, who were not at fault. She ended with a quote from Forrest Gump.

“Be kind to everyone, even if they are rude to you. Not because they are nice or not nice, but because you are nice.”

