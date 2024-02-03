Bangkok’s Chinatown kicked off Chinese New Year celebrations

Photo courtesy of ASEAN Now

Thailand kicked off its grandest Chinese New Year celebration in the heart of Bangkok’s Chinatown on Yaowarat Road.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, joined forces with Wu Zhiwu from the Embassy of The People’s Republic of China to officially inaugurate the festivities. The Chalermphrakiat Gate, Odeon Circle, Yaowarat Road, now hosts the Tunnel of Golden Dragon, symbolising this year’s theme: Celebrating the Golden Year.

Attended by Chang Yumeng, Counsellor for Cultural Affairs of the Chinese Embassy, and Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, the event promised an unforgettable Chinese New Year spectacle. Representatives from both the public and private sectors also graced the occasion.

But before the grand opening, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held a press conference to unveil the vibrant tapestry of festivities across the nation. Kitti Chaodee, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports declared that this year marks the 49th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.

“Our celebrations, known as one of the largest outside China, promise unique cultural connections in Thai-Chinese communities nationwide.”

During the Chinese New Year period from February 7 to 15, Thailand anticipates welcoming a staggering 995,000 visitors, generating a whopping 28.39 billion baht in revenue. With the added allure of tourist visa exemptions, Chinese arrivals are expected to surge to 177,000 visitors, contributing 6.2 billion baht: a remarkable 366% increase. Domestic travel is also on the rise, with an estimated two million trips and 6 billion baht in spending, marking a solid 6% growth, reported ASEAN Now.

Joined by Chang Yumeng and Thapanee Kiatphaibool at the press conference were senior officials from Bangkok Metropolitan administration and representatives from provinces like Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Mai, Songkhla, Suphan Buri, and Ratchaburi.

“TAT collaborates with the Chinese Embassy, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Bangkok Chinatown Business Club, and five other unique locations to usher in the Year of the Dragon.”

In Bangkok’s Chinatown, the festivities along Yaowarat Road promise to captivate visitors:

February 1 to 29: Chinatown Chinese New Year 2024 lanterns and decorations, and the mesmerising Tunnel of Golden Dragon at the Chalermphrakiat Gate, Odeon Circle

Chinatown Chinese New Year 2024 lanterns and decorations, and the mesmerising Tunnel of Golden Dragon at the Chalermphrakiat Gate, Odeon Circle February 9: Chinese New Year 2024 greetings at the China Cultural Centre in Bangkok

Chinese New Year 2024 greetings at the China Cultural Centre in Bangkok February 10 to 12: Special mapping projection show at Krungsri Bank, narrating the tale of Yaowarat’s Thai-Chinese community under the theme of The Dragon King

Special mapping projection show at Krungsri Bank, narrating the tale of Yaowarat’s Thai-Chinese community under the theme of The Dragon King February 10 to 11: Activities paying homage to Chinese Gods at five renowned shrines, guided by esteemed Thai fortune-tellers

Activities paying homage to Chinese Gods at five renowned shrines, guided by esteemed Thai fortune-tellers February 10 to 11: Cultural exchange performances from China, including captivating shows from Zhejiang and Quanzhou

TAT is also backing celebrations in five distinct locations with significant Thai-Chinese communities:

February 3 to 14: 108 Miraculous Years of Faith Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year, Nakhon Sawan

108 Miraculous Years of Faith Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year, Nakhon Sawan February 9 to 11: Chinese New Year 2024, Ratchaburi

Chinese New Year 2024, Ratchaburi February 9 to 13: Hat Yai Chinese New Year, Songkhla

Hat Yai Chinese New Year, Songkhla February 10 to 12: 16 Years Miraculous Dragon Suphan Buri Chinese New Year at the Dragon Descendants Museum, Suphan Buri

16 Years Miraculous Dragon Suphan Buri Chinese New Year at the Dragon Descendants Museum, Suphan Buri February 10 to 11: 21st Chiang Mai Chinatown Festival, Chiang Mai

The official opening ceremony took place at the Chalermphrakiat Gate, Odeon Circle, Yaowarat Road.