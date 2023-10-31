Bangkok’s 20-baht electric train policy boosts ridership by 30% on key lines

Photo courtesy of digitalmore.co

Bangkok was abuzz with positivity on October 28, as Dr Pichet Kunadhamraks, the Director General of the Department of Rail Transport, stepped forward to share the latest numbers. The recently implemented 20-baht electric train ride policy on the Red and Purple BTS lines saw a significant increase in ridership since its inception on October 16.

The director general revealed a comparative analysis between the passenger numbers from the last Friday in September and the last Friday in October. The Red Line service, which carried 26,274 persons per trip in September, witnessed an impressive surge to 34,161 persons per trip in October. This escalation indicates an increase of an impressive 30.02%, or an additional 7,887 passengers in raw figures, reported The Pattaya News.

The positive outcomes of the new policy didn’t stop there. On October 27, the Ministry of Transport convened a meeting with relevant officials. They put their heads together to strategise on the development of a feeder system that would further enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of the rail systems, focusing primarily on the Red and Purple lines. As a direct result of these efforts, there was a steady rise in the number of passengers utilising these services.

Dr Pichet didn’t just stop at celebrating the success of the new policy. He went ahead to propose a roadmap for the future. He suggested improving the potential of various crucial travel connecting points. This includes popular destinations such as Future Park Rangsit Shopping Centre, Bangkok University, Thammasat University, Mahidol University, and Siriraj, among others.

Follow us on :













This new direction embarked upon by the Department of Rail Transport not only promises an enhanced commuting experience for the residents of Bangkok but also a significant step towards a greener city. By making public transport more accessible and affordable, the city is encouraging its residents to leave their cars behind, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.