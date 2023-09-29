Bangkok Governor warns residents near Chao Phraya River of potential floods due to unexpected storm

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt issued an alert for communities living near the Chao Phraya River to be on guard against high water levels due to the storm surge effect at around 7pm today. The 57 year old city chief revealed at Bangkok City Hall that the volume of seawater was significantly higher than forecasted, leading to a 30% surge in sea levels on October 28.

This increase caused the Chao Phraya River to rise and overflow slightly into areas outside the dike, such as the Dusit district along the riverbank. The unparalleled surge of seawater was largely unexpected, hence communities along the Bangkok riverbank and the mouth of the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province should remain vigilant.

Chadchart further explained that one of the causes could be the southeast winds in the Andaman Sea pushing water inland, resulting in a storm surge.

A storm surge refers to the rise in sea level under the impact of a tropical cyclone with wind speeds of at least 100 kilometres per hour, which pushes a large volume of water into the Chao Phraya River, causing it to overflow and flood urban areas along the banks.

The periods when the water level is expected to be at its highest and should be closely monitored are the early morning to mid-morning and evening around 7pm.

Chadchart further advised that those residing along the Chao Phraya River should be alert. However, most areas have protective dikes along the river, except at points where there are breaches, where additional sandbags should be arranged.

Areas outside the dike should be prepared to deal with the situation, as they are difficult to protect.

Chadchart mentioned certain communities in the Dusit district, but the situation does not seem to be cause for concern according to current monitoring.

The Chao Phraya River may appear to be higher but that’s all. As for the northern water, the current volume is 1,000 cubic metres per second, while the critical level is approximately 2,500 cubic metres per second reported KhaoSod.

