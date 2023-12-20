Bangkok BTS Skytrain extends service hours to 2am on December 31

Photo by chiradech via Freepik

Bangkok BTS Skytrain will extend moments of happiness for the passengers with extended service hours from midnight to 2am on the last day of the year December 31.

The board director of the Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company, Surapong Laoha-unya, announced yesterday, December 19, that the BTS Skytrain will extend its operating hours at all stations and lines on on December 31.

Passengers will be able to use the service at night from December 31 until 2am on January 1, 2024. The last trains will depart from the departure station at 2am and the last trains will depart from the interchange station, Siam BTS Station, to other stations at 2.24am.

The train schedule is available on the application, The SKYTRAINs, and passengers can access the schedule at the ticket office. The car park at Mo Chit BTS station will also be open 24 hours to facilitate motorists attending events in the area.

Surapong suggested that the BTS Skytrain will offer three types of tickets including a Rabbit card, a single journey card, and a one-day pass. The time limit for the day pass will also be extended to 2am. Passengers who opt for the single journey card can buy the ticket in advance for their departure journey.

Surapong ensures safety measures for the passengers. Security guards will assist passengers until the closure, and CCTV cameras are available for 24 hours.

Surapong also urged passengers not to carry prohibited items on the trains including weapons, sharp objects, balloons, fireworks, flammable items, or any dangerous items on the train system.

For those planning to spend the last moments of the year in Bangkok. The main countdown events in the city this year include ICONSIAM, CentralwOld, Asiatique the River Front, Siam Paragon, Mega Bangna and other shopping malls and entertainment venues across Bangkok.

People interested in participating in traditional Buddhist ceremonies in Thailand or praying for a better year can visit any temple in Bangkok to pray and chant. Cruising along the Chao Phraya River is another recommended activity, as the sky above the river is lit up with fireworks that night.