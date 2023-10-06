Thailand’s first locally made portable EV charger launched by Anitech

Photo: Bangkok Post

Smart ID Group, renowned for manufacturing electronic devices under the Anitech brand, has unveiled Thailand’s first locally produced portable electric vehicle (EV) charger. The product, dubbed Anitech EV-One, is a high-quality offering that has achieved Thai Industrial Standards certification. The launch capitalises on the firm’s 18 years of track record in the consumer electronics sector, according to Thomas Hongpakdee, the company’s founder and CEO.

Thomas highlighted that both domestic and international EV markets, encompassing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), are on an upward trajectory. He cited a forecast predicting that global sales will hit 15 million units this year and rise to 17.9 million units by next year.

In the ASEAN region, Thailand’s sales of BEVs and PHEVs make up a significant 59.2% of the total EV sales.

Thomas said that over a one-year period and with an investment exceeding 5 million baht, the company developed the Anitech product line. The aim was to serve EV owners with top-notch products and after-sales services, thereby capitalising on the burgeoning EV market.

Anitech has set a sales target for the EV-One charger, aiming to sell more than 1,000 units this year. The company plans to sustain this growth in the following years by targeting both EV owners and EV manufacturers with production and assembly operations based in Thailand.

The Anitech EV-One comes with a Type 2 charger head with four adjustable power current settings. Priced at 12,990 baht, the product includes a one-year warranty and lifetime after-sales service.

Beyond the EV-One, the company plans to introduce over 150 new products in the current year, expanding the Anitech product range to over 1,000 items in the market reported Bangkok Post.

Next year, the company’s focus will shift towards electronics and computer equipment, with plans to launch over 200 new products to meet diverse consumer needs. Emphasising its commitment to green technology in sync with global trends, the company anticipates unveiling several products based on this technology, including the Anitech EV-One V2L, early next year.

