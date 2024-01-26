Photo courtesy of iStock

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) anticipates a surge in Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, estimating daily arrivals of 20,000 to 25,000. ATTA President, Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, attributes this boost to enhanced charter and scheduled flights, alongside the visa-free scheme designed to spur Chinese demand.

Chinese arrivals have shown a marked increase this year, averaging 15,000 to 19,000 visitors daily, a significant leap compared to the same period last year. The number is expected to spike to 25,000 per day during the Lunar New Year holiday next month, informed by strong tour bookings.

The majority of Chinese tourists initially land in Bangkok, before venturing to nearby attractions such as Pattaya, with others considering a secondary destination like Chiang Mai or Phuket. China remains the top inbound market as of January 21, with 306,805 arrivals, outpacing Malaysia, which recorded 218,453 arrivals, Sisdivachr Sisdivachr stated.

“If the country can maintain the positive momentum until after the Lunar New Year, gaining 8 million Chinese tourists this year might be possible, assuming Thailand can earn tourism confidence from stringent safety measures.”

Sisdivachr also noted that safety concerns regarding Thailand have significantly subsided among Chinese tourists.

However, the expansion still hinges on attracting large tourist groups from China’s second-tier markets who are visiting for the first time. This can be achieved by hosting more roadshows, suggested Sisdivachr.

Despite China’s recent stock market turmoil, Sisdivachr believes that China’s economy will stabilise more consistently compared to last year, with the government planning to inject 2 trillion yuan (US$281 billion) into state-owned companies’ funds to steady the market, reported Bangkok Post.

Last year, 70% of Chinese arrivals were independent travellers, and 30% came with tour groups. The proportion of group tourists could rise to 40% this year, driven by an increase in flights and promotional campaigns by tour companies.

Sisdivachr also highlighted the Thai government’s plan to promote tourism in five Southeast Asian nations with Thailand as a hub, which he believes can attract more foreign arrivals and enhance tourism exchanges between countries.

However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges regarding the preparedness of airports and infrastructure in Thailand, as some destinations may experience overcrowding. To attract more tourists, Atta is planning to host a tourism roadshow in Taiwan next week, aiming to draw 1 million Taiwanese visitors this year.