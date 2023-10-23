Thai therapists popularity in the Middle East bolsters remittances amid conflict

Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb/ Bangkok Post

Overseas Thai workers, particularly those in Israel, are in the limelight as the conflict escalates in the region. Over 7,000 Thai individuals are awaiting evacuation, with instances of Thais being kidnapped by militants.

Records from the Bank of Thailand reveal that the remittance from these overseas workers in the first three quarters of the current year was around 184 billion baht. Israel and Taiwan are the leading employers of Thai workers, with Israel in second place. These expats are projected to bring in 243 billion baht for Thailand by this year.

Aside from agriculture, the Middle East’s hospitality industry is a significant magnet for skilled workers, offering high salaries, particularly to experienced Thai therapists.

As Krod Rojanastien, a board advisor for the Thai Spa Association, highlighted, the Pheu Thai Party’s promise to raise the minimum wage to 600 baht by the end of its term will not deter Thais from seeking employment overseas. This is due to the fact that the average earnings for Thai therapists working abroad far exceed this proposed rate.

Therapists of all ages, particularly those with years of experience, are highly sought after. Thai spa therapists are in high demand due to their excellent hospitality skills and mindset. Approximately 120,000 therapists are registered in Thailand, with several thousand working overseas.

Thai Therapists Surge in the Middle East

Krod noted that the average earnings of spa workers at five-star hotels in the Middle East are double to triple those at similar hotels in Thailand. For instance, a therapist in Thailand might earn a minimum of 20,000 baht per month, whereas in Saudi Arabia, starting rates are between 60,000 and 70,000 baht per month.

Demand for Thai spa therapists is expected to grow, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia, as they loosen labour import regulations and focus on becoming health and wellness destinations. This is part of their long-term development plans to reduce reliance on oil.

Krod added that hotels in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region are actively seeking Thai therapists due to their expansion plans for the hospitality sector.

Middle Eastern hotels offer the highest wages for therapists as the hospitality sector in Europe grapples with economic problems.

Challenges in the Therapist Sector

Krod also said that most five-star hotels in Thailand avoided a therapist shortage by offering high service charges that contribute up to half of a spa worker’s income. However, independent spas, particularly small operators, utilise only 50% of the therapists employed pre-pandemic reported Bangkok Post.

Chamnan Srisawat, President of the Tourism Council of Thailand, warned of a potential further brain drain in the hospitality sector as Thai workers are highly sought after, especially in countries aggressively expanding their tourism industry. However, he also stated that the government’s implementation of measures to support employment in this sector could prevent a severe impact on Thai firms.

He suggested the government should encourage operators to use digital tools for positions that can be automated, while also attracting more graduates to train and work in the hospitality sector.

