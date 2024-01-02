Bitcoin surges above 1.537 million baht marking a significant peak

Photo courtesy of Traxer (Unsplash)

With a noteworthy rise of 3%, Bitcoin surged above US$45,000 (1.537 million baht) today, marking its first significant peak since April of the previous year. This considerable leap has signalled an auspicious start to 2024 for the world’s leading and most recognisable cryptocurrency.

Earlier in the day, Bitcoin had reached an impressive 21-month high of US$45,386 (1.550 million baht). It later settled with a 2% increase, standing at a robust US$44,980 (1.536 million baht), reports Bangkok Post.

Simultaneously, Ether, the cryptocurrency associated with the Ethereum blockchain network, experienced its growth. It recorded a 1% increase, bringing its value to US$2,376 (81,176 baht). This concurrent rise further underlines the optimism surrounding the digital currency market as it ventures into the new year.

In related news, Phuket is set to host the groundbreaking, invitation-only Blockchain to Government Conference (B2GC) from January 17 to January 19, 2024. This government-led initiative, co-organized by Thailand’s key government agencies in the development of its digital economy and society (DEPA, ETDA and DGA) alongside Finstable Group, a leading blockchain company, will convene at the brand new, iconic Blockchain Technology Center (BTC).

The conference will spotlight blockchain’s role in enhancing government services and how it can benefit its citizens, featuring esteemed speakers both locally and internationally.

Industry experts will meet high-ranking officials and academics behind closed doors along with the presence of VIPs such as the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and the Governor of Phuket Province to learn and discuss the future of mass adoption and workforce education programs of blockchain technology in Thailand.

B2GC will unfold over three days. Day 1 will cover the framework delving into blockchain fundamentals and applications, followed by a forum on Day 2 drilling on topics selected by government officials and the organising committee.

The final day will engage the largest protocols in vital discussions and a Minister’s speech around the global development of blockchain technology, and how it can be used as a growth engine for Thailand. Read the full story HERE.