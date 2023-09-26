AIS and Trip.com partner to boost Chinese tourism in Thailand

Image courtesy of Spec Phone

Thailand’s leading 5G digital service provider, Advanced Info Service (AIS), is partnering with China’s top online travel agent, Trip.com, to create a smooth travel experience for Chinese tourists. This move comes in response to the government’s recent introduction of a visa-free policy for Chinese visitors.

AIS aims to stimulate Thailand’s tourism sector by offering a comprehensive user experience for Chinese tourists through the Ctrip platform. The platform handles everything from flight and hotel reservations to AIS 5G services. With the AIS Lucky Sim Card, Chinese travellers can gain added convenience by purchasing and activating their SIM cards before arrival in Thailand.

Pratthana Leelapanang, the Chief Consumer Business Officer at AIS, emphasised the vital role of tourism in Thailand’s economy. He acknowledged the government’s effort to boost tourism by granting a five-month visa exemption for Chinese tourists, which aligns with two major Chinese holidays – the National Day on October 1 and the Chinese New Year in February.

Pratthana is optimistic that the visa incentive will attract Chinese tourists back to Thailand. He highlighted AIS’s commitment to supporting Thailand’s tourism recovery and growth through strategic partnerships, like the one with Trip.com, China’s leading online travel agent.

“We are bringing a wonderful experience to Chinese tourists,” he said. “They can seamlessly plan their visit to Thailand on the Ctrip platform, including booking flights, hotel accommodation, and tour packages, as well as telecom services from AIS such as the AIS Lucky Sim Card.”

Pratthana added that this digital experience will provide reassurance to Chinese tourists during their trip in Thailand. He also expressed confidence in AIS’s ability to stimulate Thai tourism by leveraging strengths across different sectors.

Rudeephan Temcheun, the Business Development Director of the Trip.com Group, expressed her excitement about the partnership. She believes that by collaborating with AIS, Trip.com will offer a more diverse and comprehensive package.

” By working with Thailand’s number one telecom provider, AIS, we will be delivering telecom services to Chinese tourists which will enable them to plan their entire trip from a single place,” she said. This includes flight and accommodation bookings, travel planning, and AIS tourist SIM services.

Rudeephan stressed that this will provide enormous convenience to tourists planning a trip to Thailand, offering them a unique and complete experience, reports Bangkok Post.

