Road accident: Car plunges from 15-metre high expressway

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a shocking road accident, a 26 year old man narrowly escaped a fatal encounter when his car took a 15-metre nosedive off a Bangkok expressway in the early hours of today.

The incident, which occurred around 3.30am, saw the man’s Honda Civic take a precipitous plunge from the Si Rat Expressway onto Rama VI Road, officials reported.

At the road accident site, local authorities found the vehicle in a battered state – all tyres blew out, a substantial impact mark on the front, a crushed roof, and broken windows.

The sole occupant of the car, driver Wachiraya, was retrieved from inside and quickly transported to ViMUT Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

During the preliminary interview with law enforcement, Wachiraya claimed to have joined the expressway from Ngam Wong Wan Road. Then he lost complete control near the exit leading to Rama VI Road causing the accident when the car smashed through a concrete barrier and plunged 15 metres onto the road below.

Investigators are currently examining road surveillance footage to ascertain the actual cause of the accident. Additionally, a blood alcohol consumption test is lined up for the driver.

TRUCK CRASH

Coincidentally, another road accident transpired around 7am in the Photharam district of Ratchaburi. A heavy-duty six-wheeler truck had a disastrous collision with a power pole, leading to the death of the driver’s spouse and injuries to both the driver and their five year old son.

Local police confirmed that the driver, 49 years old Prayun Thaisuay and his son were extracted from the wreckage and immediately rushed to Photharam Hospital. Unfortunately, his 46 years old wife, Sirinapa Phromtao, was found deceased in a hammock in the rear section of the vehicle.

It took the rescue squad around half an hour to extract the woman’s body from the scene of the road accident and transport it for post-mortem examination.

The family was on a road trip from Kanchanaburi to Nakhon Pathom when the accident occurred. According to initial investigations, the crash seemed to have been caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel and failing to negotiate a turn.

Notably, the crash site has been recognised as a hot spot for frequent road accidents, recounting a similar recent collision involving a motorcycle and the same power pole, reported Bangkok Post.