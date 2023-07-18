Widespread rainstorms expected in 45 Thai provinces, sailors urged to be cautious

Picture courtesy of Maksym Ivashchenko, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a gloomy report on today’s weather. About 45 provinces across the country have been warned to prepare for intense rainstorms, with the possibility of rainfall covering 60% to 80% of certain areas. These include areas in western Thailand, the northeast and eastern provinces, and the capital.

With the southwesterly monsoon traversing the upper northern region and upper northeastern region and combining with the western monsoon that is currently covering the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, the weather conditions have changed. Not only has the amount of rainfall increased, but there are also reports of heavy downpours in some areas, with even heavier rainfall in certain places.

For the northern region, it has been reported that there will be thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with the possibility of heavy rain in some parts. The affected provinces include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. The minimum temperature lies between 24 to 27 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature reaching 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern region is expected to have thunderstorms covering 80% of its area and is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places. This region includes Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. The minimum temperature here will be 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, with the maximum being 31 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The central region has thunderstorms in 60% of its area and is anticipating heavy rainfall in some parts. The provinces in this region include Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. The minimum and maximum temperatures are the same as in the northern region.

The eastern region is expecting thunderstorms in 70% of its area, along with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Affected provinces include Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The lowest temperature will be between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius, while the highest could reach 31 to 35 degrees Celsius. The Sea has waves up to 2 to 3 metres high, and in stormy areas, the waves could exceed 3 metres.

The eastern part of southern Thailand is expecting thunderstorms in 60% of its area, and heavy to very heavy rain in some parts. The provinces here include Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. The lowest temperature will be between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. The Sea has waves about 2 metres high, and in stormy areas, the waves could exceed 2 metres.

The western part of southern Thailand is also expecting thunderstorms in 60% of the area, along with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. This region includes Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. The lowest temperature will be between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius and the highest will be 27 to 32 degrees Celsius. The sea has waves up to 2 to 3 metres high, and in stormy areas, the waves can exceed 3 metres, reported KhaoSod.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms in 60% of the area. The lowest temperature will range between 27 to 29 degrees Celsius and the highest will be between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

“We warn all sailors to take extra precautions, especially in the Southern Thailand Sea and the Gulf of Thailand,” the TMD said, adding that small boats should remain ashore due to the weather conditions that have led to waves as high as 3 metres.

The effects of this monsoon are likely to continue for a few days, hence residents of these provinces should stay alert while preparing for disruption, said the TMD, indicating that the above-mentioned areas will see heavy rainfall through today and tomorrow.

Residents are advised to be ready for potential flash floods and inundations due to the heavy rain. Meanwhile, farmers are also warned of potential damage to their crops. The TMD added…

“It is advisable that residents closely monitor the updates from the weather department.”

The weather department has also given recommendations on emergency preparedness and has asked residents to follow safety measures to minimise the impact of severe weather conditions. The search and rescue teams are also placed on high alert for immediate response.