Thailand weather forecast: Cool morning, fog, warming, light rain

A sharp temperature drop and sporadic rain are expected in parts of Thailand today, according to the Thai weather forecast by the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD). In Bangkok, light showers are anticipated, while the south faces stormy conditions due to the prevailing monsoon, with waves exceeding 1 metre in some areas.

The country’s northern region is bracing for a cool to cold spell, with temperatures forecasted to dip by 1-2 degrees Celsius. Residents waking up to a chilly morning may also encounter fog, adding a layer of complexity to the already brisk environment. The public is advised to take care of their health amidst these changing conditions and to exercise caution when travelling through foggy areas, reported KhaoSod.

The northern region has cool to cold weather along with morning fog and the temperatures drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius. The lower areas get cool mornings with some fog, and occasional light rain, night temperatures might be in the realm of 14-21 to 32-36 degrees Celsius during the day. Cool temperatures ranging from 4-12 degrees Celsius and some frost should be expected around mountain tops. The westerly wind will blow at 5-15 km/h.

The northeastern region will experience a cool morning with fog, giving way to slight warming as temperatures start picking accompanied by light rain in a few places. During the night, temperatures range from 20-23 degrees Celsius and during the day, they reach 33-36 degrees Celsius. On top of mountains, it cools to cold with night temperatures ranging between 12-16 degrees Celsius. The wind is blowing from the eastern direction at a speed of 10-15 km/h.

Central Thailand will see cool to some fog and probably an occasional drizzle in the morning. Daytime temperatures would reach 34-36 degrees Celsius, while night temperature ranges from 22-24 degrees Celsius. The wind is southeast blowing at around 10-15 km/h.

The eastern region has morning fog and is a bit warmer with some light rain in coastal areas. Night temperatures are from 23-24 degrees Celsius while daytime reaches up to 33-35 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the southeast at the speed of 10-30 km/h and waves below one metre in the sea.

Thunderstorm coverage is about 10% of the area throughout the southeast coast. The most affected provinces include Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani and Narathiwat. Night temperatures record lows of between 22 to 24 degrees Celsius while day temperature highs can go as high as 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

From Surat Thani province northwards, the northeasterly wind blows about 10-30 km/hr. The wave height is below 1 metre high while in the thundershower area possibly more than 1 metre high. From Nakhon Si Thammarat province to the south, the wind is northeast at about 15-30 km/hr, with waves of about one metre. Waves may be higher than one metre in thundershowers driving areas.

The Gulf of Thailand has a moderate amount of rain in its lower region. At night, the temperature gets down to 22-25 degrees Celsius, and during the daytime, it reaches up to 34-36 degrees Celsius. The wind is from the northeast at a speed of 15-30 km/h, with waves below one metre. In areas away from the coast, where thunderstorm activity prevails, waves can reach above one metre.

In the morning, fog can descend in Bangkok and its adjacent areas, and slight light rain is also possible periodically. The night temperature will remain within 24-25 degrees Celsius, while during the day, it may rise to about 33-35 degrees Celsius today.

Mostly wind at a speed of 10-20 km/h changes from the southeast direction.