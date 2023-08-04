Thai villagers abandon motorcycles, travel on foot through flash floods

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

In a daring trek, local teachers and villagers were forced to abandon their motorcycles and traverse overflowing forest streams to return home from a funeral on foot. The incident took place due to flash floods in the central province of Kanchanaburi last night.

Villagers last night embarked on an 11-kilometre trip from Koh Saderng Village to their relative’s funeral at Kong Mong Tha Village in Sangkhla Buri, Kanchanaburi. The weather was clear, and they encountered no difficulties in their journey. However, the tranquillity was short-lived, as rains pelted the region for several hours during the ceremony.

As the funeral ended and they began their return home, they found their path blockaded by waters surging suddenly from the local streams. The rising flood levels in their prospective path, approximately 4 kilometres from their homes, forced them to leave their motorcycles behind as they plunged into the tumultuous waters, reported KhaoSod.

Phopthorn Kittikunkongprai, a teacher travelling with them, documented the ordeal on social media.

“After an on-foot journey from the flood-inundated point, we reached the school safely, both teachers and villagers.”

A warning was posted on social media after the incident, urging villagers and travellers alike to exercise caution when journeying around Koh Saderng Village. Heavy rainfall for over a week had been causing flash floods, occasionally leading to road inundation. The district roads cut through the forest, often running parallel or close to the Roki River.

Follow us on :













Sometimes the roads are just 1-2 metres from the river, so heavy rains can overflow onto the small roads easily. Surrounded by several small streams, crossings which are typically not problematic can suddenly transform into dangers once flash floods occur. The water level can increase swiftly and stay high for hours.

Flash floods have affected many regions currently in their rainy monsoon season across Thailand. Yesterday continuous heavy rainfall triggered devastating landslides and flash floods, resulting in one death in the Sop Moei district, located in the province of Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand.