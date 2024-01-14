Thailand’s tourism authority to boost Chiang Mai visits with year-round campaigns

Picture courtesy of Varuth Hirunyatheb

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to initiate year-round campaigns aimed at elevating tourism in Chiang Mai. The news was delivered by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, who reported a surge in tourism in the region following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

From January to November of last year, Chiang Mai saw around 9.4 million tourists grace its attractions, marking a 24% increase in comparison to the same timeframe in 2022. Domestic tourists accounted for approximately 73% of this influx, with the remaining travellers hailing from international destinations. The leading countries of origin for these foreign visitors were China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

The tourism industry’s revenue also experienced a significant uptick, with a 47% increase recorded in the first three quarters of the previous year, amassing earnings of 75.11 billion baht (US$2,152,149,363). This upward trend in earnings is predicted to continue this year, largely attributed to the government’s decision to operate Chiang Mai International Airport on a 24-hour basis since last December, reported Bangkok Post.

Currently, the airport accommodates 606 flights each month, with the majority being direct flights from Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Chengdu.

In order to further stimulate tourism, TAT plans to unveil new tourist routes designed for families. These routes will encourage the exploration of local temples and communities. Additionally, an all-year tourism campaign will be rolled out to entice visitors to Chiang Mai during all seasons, particularly the rainy season, when tourism typically experiences a dip, Thapanee said.

“We plan to establish Chiang Mai as a festival city, promoting exclusive events and tourism activities every month.”

In an attempt to draw in more international tourists, TAT also plans to market Chiang Mai as a destination for workation and digital nomad activities. To achieve this, the authority aims to leverage its media networks and online influencers to raise public awareness of Chiang Mai’s potential as a tourist hotspot.