10-wheelers banned on six roads to reduce Songkran traffic and accidents

Picture courtesy of The Nation.

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and prevent accidents, the use of large vehicles with ten or more wheels has been prohibited on six roads during the Songkran holidays.

The national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, announced his role as head of the traffic police after it was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, reported The Nation.

The restricted routes are anticipated to experience high traffic volumes due to the influx of people travelling to and from their hometowns for the traditional Thai New Year holiday period, which spans from April 13 to 17.

From April 12 to 14 and April 16 to 18, 10-wheelers and larger vehicles will not be permitted on the designated six routes, both inbound and outbound.

Phahonyothin Road (Highway No 1) from kilometre 99+800 in Saraburi’s Muang district, for a distance of 7 kilometres. Phahonyothin Road (Highway No 1) from km332 in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district, for a distance of 15km. Mittraphap Road (Highway No 2) from km15+600 in Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi district, for a distance of 84km. Rangsiyothai Road (Highway No 117) from km0+000 in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district, for a distance of 7km. Kabin Buri-Pakthongchai Road (Highway No 304) from km165 in Prachinburi’s Kabin Buri district, for a distance of 57km. Buri Ram-Aranyaprathet Road (Highway No 348) from km71 in Sa Kaew’s Ta Phraya district, for a distance of 12km. Saraburi Western Bypass Road (Highway No 362) from km.0+000 in Saraburi’s Muang district, for a distance of 9km.

Vehicle operators with ten or more wheels who require access to these roads during Songkran can request permission from the provincial traffic police chief.

The “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran is an annual event in Thailand that marks the start of the traditional Thai New Year. The name “Seven Dangerous Days” comes from the fact that Songkran is also the most dangerous time to be on the roads in Thailand.

Last year’s “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran resulted in 1,917 road accidents and 278 fatalities as individuals travelled to and from their hometowns during the period.