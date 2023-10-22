Mother and daughter die in Lampang minibus crash, police investigate cause

Picture courtesy of ศูนย์ข่าวภาคตะวันออก JR Eastern Facebook

A shocking accident occurred when a minibus collided with an electricity pole, leaving a mother and daughter in a coma before succumbing to their injuries at the hospital. Two other individuals sustained minor injuries.

The police are urgently investigating the real cause of the accident at 6.40pm yesterday. Officers from Mae Mo Police Station in Lampang province were notified of the accident on the way to Thung Bua Tong, a route between Mae Mo and Ban Dong in Mae Mo district, Lampang, which resulted in severe casualties.

The local Disaster Prevention and Relief Officers were then coordinated to inspect the scene, reported KhaoSod.

At the scene, a blue minibus with the registration number 10-2950 Lampang, operating on the Lampang-Ban Tan route, was found to have crashed into an electricity pole on the roadside. The front of the vehicle was completely damaged.

Two severely injured women were unconscious, and two others, a man and a 27 year old woman, had minor injuries. The emergency responders quickly provided first aid at the scene before transferring them to Mae Mo Hospital. The hospital later reported that the two women had died.

The deceased were identified as 55 year old Amphai Kaewkham and 33 year old Orathai Kaewkham. Preliminary information revealed that the deceased were a mother and daughter, Na Chae, Chang Nuea, and Mae Mo residents. The police will investigate the real cause of the accident before proceeding with the next steps.

