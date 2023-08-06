Thaksin Shinawatra delays Thailand return sourcing health check as deciding factor

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

In a recent turn of events, the internationally known personage, Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister of Thailand, announced yesterday that he would be delaying his return to his homeland from his current location of self-exile. Shinawatra, whose background lies in telecommunications, took to the popular social platform X, formerly recognised as Twitter, to inform his followers of his upcoming health checkup, which resulted in the need for him to reschedule his original plan to return to Thailand on August 10.

“Confirming the shifting of my return to Thailand from the previously planned August 10 to a date not more than two weeks later. A medical appointment necessitates this delay. The new date and time will be communicated,” shared Thaksin on his account.

The news of Thaksin’s delayed homecoming, due to health reasons, caught the attention of political commentator and ex-politician, Chuvit Kamolvisit. Taking to Facebook, Chuvit urged Thaksin to present a plausible excuse for his deferment. According to Chuvit, Thaksin’s decision was more likely orchestrated around the assumption of a more sympathetic Pheu Thai-led coalition government, reported Bangkok Post.

In the May election, the Pheu Thai Party secured the second position after the Move Forward Party (MFP). However, an unsuccessful bid by its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, to secure the support of senators for the premier’s position led Pheu Thai to formulate strategies for a government without the inclusion of the MFP.

The group had plans to suggest Srettha Thavisin as their choice in the next round of premier selection, scheduled for Friday. However, these plans were held off, pending a verdict from the Constitutional Court, expected on August 16, assessing the constitutional validity of Pita’s nomination for the second parliamentary vote. Following this, the party pushed back the announcement regarding the inception of a new government.

In response to these incidents, political analyst Sen Seree Suwanpanont suggested that the political uncertainty might have influenced Thaksin’s reticence to return. Regarding Srettha, Sen Seree stressed that the legislators will examine Srettha’s eligibility and seek his views on contentious topics, including the lese majeste law and tax evasion allegations against him.

The former premier’s 74th birthday, falling on July 26 saw his daughter, Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, another prime ministerial candidate from Pheu Thai, reveal her father’s arrival at Don Mueang airport on August 10 via an Instagram post. Thaksin, recognised as Pheu Thai’s behind-the-scenes leader, has been residing in self-imposed exile following a military coup that dethroned him on 19 September 2006.