Thai PM fears MFP rallies might trigger political faction conflict

PHOTO: Supporters of the Move Forward Party hold a portrait of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of MFP on his head during protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 27. (via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is facing growing apprehensions regarding the rallies being held by supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP) as Thailand’s politics are tumultuous as always. According to information relayed by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Prime Minister’s concern stems from fears that these rallies could rekindle conflict among varied political factions in the country.

On a related note, Thanakorn, who is also the deputy leader of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, expressed his wish for the MFP to counsel its supporters to abide by the law appropriately. His comments come in response to MFP supporters’ discontentment, primarily precipitated by their displeasure towards a significant number of junta-appointed senators who cast their vote against the party’s choice for Prime Minister, Pita Limjaroenrat.

Thanakorn further established that the UTN would refrain from voting for any prime ministerial candidate from any party as long as they have the MFP as a coalition partner. This decision is made primarily due to the MFP’s insistence on altering Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law.

When probed about whether Pheu Thai had approached UTN with a proposition to form a government together, Thanakorn claimed ignorance, explaining that such matters are primarily dealt with by the party leader and the secretary-general.

Despite the looming complications, Thanakorn expressed optimism in his party and Pheu Thai’s capacity to collaborate, stating that now is the time for all sides to join hands to help the country move forward.

“I don’t see any problem for the two parties to work together as long as we adhere mainly to the country’s interests.”

After recent elections, the transfer of power within the government is imminent, with Thanakorn indicating that a new Prime Minister would be elected soon after further discussions and negotiations unfold, reports Bangkok Post.