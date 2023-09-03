Teenager severely burnt in molotov cocktail attack in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya Rescue Facebook

In a sudden and brutal attack, a 16 year old teenager in Pattaya was the victim of a Molotov cocktail assault. The incident occurred in the wee hours of today, resulting in severe burns for the young boy. The location of the attack was Soi Khao Noi, situated in the Nong Prue sub-district, Banglamung district, within the province of Chon Buri. The distressing event unfolded around 1.30am.

Upon receiving the notification about the incident, Nongprue police accompanied by emergency responders made a swift dash to the crime scene. The victim of the Molotov cocktail, a 16 year old boy (his identity remains undisclosed owing to his minor status), was found with severe burns inflicted on his arms and legs.

Officials immediately rushed the severely injured boy to a local hospital to receive urgently needed medical care.

Further investigation at the scene revealed a charred motorbike, identified as the boy’s, fallen on the road. The state of the motorbike and the circumstances suggested a chase and an ambush before the Molotov cocktail attack, reported The Pattaya News.

The boy’s companions shed light on the chilling incident. They recounted that they had been out for a joyride when they inadvertently ran into their rivals. This unexpected encounter spiralled into a chase, culminating in the rivals hurling a Molotov cocktail at the boy.

Overwhelmed and desperate, the boy was compelled to abandon his flaming motorbike and seek refuge in the nearby woods. The companions also admitted to a prior physical altercation with the assailants.

However, they chose to remain tight-lipped about the root cause of the conflict. The police from Nong Prue are currently committed to identifying the culprits involved in this savage Molotov cocktail attack.

