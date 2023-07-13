Pattaya Police make waves: Murder suspect’s speedboat confiscated German businessman’s murder

Picture courtesy of หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา Facebook

Pattaya cops confiscated a speedboat owned by a main suspect in the brutal murder of German businessman Hans Peter Mack. The suspect, 52 year old Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, is implicated in the murder of the 62 year old German property tycoon. Police believe that Brinkmann might have planned to use the speedboat to dispose of Mack’s butchered remains in the ocean.

A police source said that a German friend of Brinkmann, who stored the boat, informed police upon hearing about his arrest.

The friend informed investigators that on Saturday, July 8, Brinkmann asked for help with moving the speedboat from Nong Krabok Soi 4 to the Chokchai Garden Home estate in Nong Prue. The friend told Brinkmann that the next day, he would try to tow the boat to Pattaya’s Ocean Marina Pier. However, due to the boat lacking registration papers, it could not be moored there. He then brought the boat to Phra Tamnak Soi 5.

Found footage from a fishing supplies store revealed another suspect, 27 year old Sahruk Kareem Uddin, along with Brinkmann, buying gear at a shop. Police arrested Uddin, a Pakistani man who holds Thai citizenship, in Kanchanaburi yesterday afternoon while he was lying low.

Police believe that these two men were conspiring to dispose of Mack’s corpse in the sea to purge any evidence. However, they found the victim’s mutilated body concealed in a fridge in a rented house in Nong Prue on Monday night, July 10, almost a week after the German’s unannounced disappearance. Inside the house, police came across an electric saw, ropes, food seals, and an assortment of beverages. The victim’s butchered remains were discovered in bags inside the 1.50 metre-long refrigerator, reported Bangkok Post.

Along with Brinkmann and Uddin, police questioned another two suspects, two German women, 54 year old Petra Christl Grundgreif, and 52 year old Nicole Frevel. It was revealed that the latter, who is physically handicapped, was renting the house where they discovered the German broker’s corpse.

Upon arrest, Uddin was escorted to Nong Prue Police Station last night, where he was held in the neighbouring cell to Brinkmann. A tearful reunion ensued with Uddin’s parents and elder brother, who own a frozen seafood business in Phuket when they came to visit him at the police station.

The parents disclosed to journalists that they had previously encountered Grundgreif, a land broker who had sought a business partnership with them for the seafood enterprise. They declined the request.

The family later found out that Uddin was in talks with the Grundgreif regarding a real estate business venture. After expressing their concerns which went unheeded, Uddin informed them he had been paid from a land sale in Phuket from Grundgreif.

They expressed shock upon hearing the news of their son’s arrest.