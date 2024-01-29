THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 is coming to shape the future of HoReCa Industry in Southeast Asia

PHOTO: THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2024

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 is making its debut this year! The trade show, which puts a spotlight on the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Catering) industry, is set to take place from 6 to 8 March 2024 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok. Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, the event brings together top industry professionals from around the globe. From renowned chefs and restaurateurs to hoteliers and suppliers, they will showcase their skills, find new solutions, build valuable connections, and share their future visions for the hospitality industry in a friendly atmosphere.

Discover 9 vertical segments and 6 pioneering trends

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia brings an impressive range of exhibitions, all under one roof. The event space is specifically designed to integrate 9 vertical segments with the HORECA industry. These include bakery & ice cream, cafe & bar, cleaning & laundry, dining, furnishing, kitchen services, technology, and wellness. As visitors wander through the well-planned aisles, they’ll be able to get an up-close view of each sector’s unique aspects. Plus, they’ve ensured a smooth and hassle-free journey for buyers.

This specialised HoReCa trade show in Bangkok is also diving headfirst into 6 major trends shaking up the industry right now. These include contactless services, digital guest experience, energy efficiency, food waste, plant-based menu, and sustainability. Thus, it provides a comprehensive snapshot of the hospitality industry’s latest tech advancements, showcasing cutting-edge products and services. It serves as a trend barometer, offering insight into what’s currently hot in the industry and providing valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving sector.

Industry giants like Carpigiani, Electrolux, Alterpacks, Gruppo Cimbali, Hobart, Futurelog Asia, Scotsman Ice Systems, UNOX, and Welbilt/Merrychef will be among the 300 exhibitors gracing THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024.

The highlights of THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024

Here’s what you can expect to see at THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024:

THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone

Carefully curated to reflect the latest industry trends and emerging technologies, this immersive space is designed for visitors to actively engage with solutions spanning all 9 HoReCa segments. Additionally, it highlights 6 defining trends that shape the future of the sector. Here, you can experience hands-on demonstrations, live cooking shows, interactive displays, and insightful clinic sessions with professional kitchen planners.

THAIFEX – HOREC Academy

One of the key parts of the trade show, the THAIFEX – HOREC Academy is committed to sharing practical knowledge and insights to the industry. This platform hosts an array of conferences and workshops led by thought leaders and experts in the field. If you’re a chef, own a restaurant, manage a hotel, or simply have a passion for food and hospitality, this academy offers valuable insights, solutions and takeaways that can boost your professional development and success. The sessions encompass a wide range of topics. These include culinary techniques, trends in the hospitality industry, sustainability & energy efficiency, digital innovation as well as business strategies.

THAIFEX – HOREC Innovation Awards

This award is a trailblazer in Asia’s HoReCa sector, establishing the benchmark for innovations in automation, efficiency, safety, and sustainability. A team of industry experts meticulously evaluates each submission. They select winners and finalists based on their extraordinary innovation and significant potential to influence the hospitality industry. It’s an excellent chance for exhibitors to garner attention, establish trust, and earn recognition for their contributions to the HoReCa sector.

ASEAN Barista Team Championship

A standout feature of THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 is the ASEAN Barista Team Championship, presented in collaboration with the ASEAN Coffee Federation. This championship provides a stage for barista teams to showcase their expertise in speed, accuracy, and service quality. Competition aside, it also inspires others to push the boundaries of coffee artistry and standards.

Ultimate Thailand Housekeeping Challenge

Another exciting highlight of this trade show in Bangkok is the Ultimate Thailand Housekeeping Challenge. This compelling competition in the housekeeping sector brings together skilled professionals from the hospitality industry. They will have to engage in tasks designed to assess their knowledge, efficiency, and attention to detail. Participants demonstrate proficiency in various housekeeping tasks and flower arrangements. The challenge aims to raise awareness of the importance of housekeeping excellence in the hospitality industry. Plus, it also recognizes the dedication of these professionals.

Hosted Buyer Program & Networking Opportunities

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 offers abundant networking opportunities for visitors to connect with like-minded professionals, potential business partners, and industry influencers. There will be 500 esteemed buyers from AWC, Dusit International, Minor Hotels, Centara, and many more attending the event. Therefore, this 3-day trade show in Bangkok is an opportunity to meet and match with top-quality international companies in the hospitality industry and build valuable partnerships.

So, are you ready to join THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2024 and be a part of this dynamic and vibrant gathering of HoReCa industry professionals? Save the dates 6 to 8 March 2024 and prepare for a deep dive into a world of HoReCa excellence, innovation, and business opportunities. If you are interested in paying a visit to this trade show, click this LINK to register now and for more information, be sure to visit THAIFEX – HOREC Asia’s website.

