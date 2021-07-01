The best Sony TV you can buy 2021 – 2022

Looking for the best Sony 4K TV of 2021? You’ve come to the right place!

Sony is arguably one of the most popular TV brands in the world, with some of the best TVs around. They release a lot of screens every year, which is great for any TV buyer out there – whether you want a newly released TV or nab a good discount on an older display. Sony has it all, from 4K models that use both LED and LCD to the more modern OLED panel technology.

With the number of TVs and different variations Sony released each year, it can be hard to decide which one you should buy. So, to help you with your search, we have picked the best Sony 4K TVs from both of their LED-LCD and OLED lineup.

The Best LED-LCD TV: Sony Bravia X90J

Sony Bravia X90J offers almost everything you’d want from a mid-range 4K LED-LCD TV. It offers terrific picture quality, high-end features, and an excellent viewing experience. With stunningly vibrant colours, excellent upscaling, decent blacks, and a pack of processing smarts, it is arguably the best TVs you can buy right now for its price.

Performance

Native 4K HDR content, especially those shot in Dolby Vision, looks stunning in Sony Bravia X90J. Moreover, the TV does an excellent job taking HD content and upscaling it to 4K, giving you an incredible cinematic experience. With its new Cognitive Processor XR, the TV has better contrast control and more depth when compared to its predecessor, the Sony X900H. However, the viewing angles of the X90J are mediocre. Due to its VA panel, the TV has limited off-axis viewing angles. This means that you won’t get the best picture quality if your not sat directly in front.

For gaming, the Sony Bravia X90J delivers a fluid and responsive gaming experience. It offers fast response times, low input lag, and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it also has a full-array local dimming feature and incredible contrast ratio, so if you prefer gaming in the dark, this is the TV for you.

Specifications

Sony Bravia X90J comes in a variety of sizes, starting from 40-inch to 75-inch. All sizes offer the same full-spec HDMI 2.1 ports for Xbox Series X and PS5, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Variable Refresh Rate.

The TV is one of the first Sony TVs with Google TV, which is so much more vibrant, flashier, and dynamic than Android TV. There is a wide range of apps you can use, including primary services like Netflix. You also get a Bravia Core service, which allows you to choose 10 out of 200 movies for free.

While the X90J doesn’t have any attached soundbar, its sound is surprisingly powerful. It only has two 10W full-range drivers and two side tweeters, but you can experience convincing and clear audio that sounds great. With the new X-Balanced Speaker, the TV can deliver precise sound with less distortion at high volumes, while the tweeters help broaden the soundstage of the TV. Whether you’re watching movies or playing games, you will get crisp and clear sound with solid simulated 3D audio.

Value and Verdict

There are only a few LED-LCD TVs in this price range that can match the Sony Bravia X90J’s picture quality and feature set. Therefore, we think that it is top of its class for mid-range models. It delivers everything you need, with a phenomenal 4K HDR performance. The Google TV is fun and easy to use, and it offers constant recommendations to keep you entertained. The TV also has two HDMI ports with 4K/120Hz support, which is excellent for gaming. However, the TV doesn’t offer the best viewing angles, so you might want to look at other options if you plan on sitting at an angle. The TV also doesn’t have the necessary brightness to overcome direct sunlight, which is an issue you may want to avoid if you’re going to put the TV directly in front of a big open window.

The Best OLED TV: Sony Bravia A8H OLED

With impressive motion smoothing, numerous smart home compatibility, and a beautiful 4K picture, the Sony Bravia A8H OLED is a stunning choice for serious home cinema fans. It combines Sony’s premium OLED picture performance with a direct sound system, making it one of the most all-around appealing OLEDs available on the market yet. It is both the best 4K TV and the best OLED TVs you will see today.

Performance

The Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV comes with numerous picture modes. The Auto Picture mode automatically selects a setting based on the content, the standard picture mode has the most accurate colour, and the Cinema mode adds a subtle yellow filter for vibrance and contrast. The TV will also impress you with its inky blacks. Even when challenged in high-contrast images, black looked like black instead of a greyish colour.

The detail and sharpness of native 4K images are exceptional. You can see classic fine details like woodland leaves, skin pores, and crag-filled mountains. You won’t see common sharpness-related artefacts such as exaggerated grain, ghosty object edges, and exaggerated source noise.

Gamers are provided with Game prest, which drops input lags to 18ms. It also has a fast response time and infinite contrast ratio, which makes it the perfect TV for gaming in the dark. Keep in mind, however, that it doesn’t support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, and it doesn’t have an Auto Low Latency Mode.

Specifications

Compared to the Sony Bravia X90J TV, the A8H has limited size models: 55-inch and 65-inch, which may turn off those who have larger or smaller spaces. Both sizes have similar performance and the same features, from Sony’s X1 Ultimate Picture Processor to a wide range of ports.

Located behind the left side of the panel, the port array includes composite video input, a headphone output, 1 HDMI port, and 2 USB Type-A ports, all face out for easy access. Additionally, there are also another USB port and 3 HDMI port facing the wall. An Ethernet port and RS-232 input are included as well. The sound quality of the Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV is fantastic. Due to the combination of Voice Zoom and Acoustic Surface Audio, speech can come out clear.

The TV uses Android TV as its operating system. The ultra-responsive UI is easy to navigate, and it has a wide selection of apps you can download through the Google Play Store. For voice controls and smart home integration, the A8H uses Google Assistant.

Value and Verdict

Everything you could look for in an OLED TV is present in the Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV – from smooth motion to pure blacks. It’s not the brightest TV available on the market, but with its local contrast, colour refinement, and noiseless clarity, it produces mesmerizing pictures. While the price is a bit steep, we think that the TV is totally worth the cost. You will experience near-perfect OLDED TV with premium picture and sound, making it the ultimate premium option you need to consider.

Both of these TVs are excellent, but they use different technology – so it’s up to you to decide which one you would like to invest in. If you want to find other recommended TVs to buy in 2021, check out our article on the top 8 TVs you can buy in 2021.

