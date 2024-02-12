Love in the air: Top 10 romantic ways to propose or elevate your anniversary Planning a romantic getaway to Phuket?

Nestled at the picturesque Kata Beach, Metadee Concept Hotel‘s Moon Terrace offers a canvas for your love stories, providing endless possibilities under the twinkling embrace of a million stars. Whether you’re planning a dreamy proposal in Phuket, rekindling the spark on your anniversary, or simply seeking an unforgettable escape with your loved one, Moon Terrace offers a symphony of experiences to ignite your hearts!

Ready to paint your love story with vibrant colours? Let’s explore our top 10 ways to elevate your romance.

Top 10 ways to elevate your romance

1. Candlelit Dinner Under the Stars

Transform the expansive terrace into your own private sanctuary. Bathed in the glow of flickering candles and fairy lights, savor a gourmet feast crafted by our chefs, each bite a masterpiece dancing on your palate. Let stolen glances beneath the celestial tapestry tell promises of the future only the stars can hear. Enjoy this romantic Phuket anniversary dinner beneath the night sky.

2. Underwater Proposal in Illuminated Golden Pool

Imagine descending into the sparkling embrace of a golden pool at night, illuminated by beautiful twinkling underwater lights. Beneath the shimmering surface, you hold up your ring next to a sign with your proposal message. This intimate underwater surprise creates a mesmerizing proposal moment you’ll both treasure forever.

3. Private Cinema Experience

Snuggle with cushions and pillows under a blanket of stars and relive a classic love story, or choose a film that presents your shared memories. As the silver screen comes alive on the open-air terrace, popcorn and bubbly add a touch of playful charm, while the nearby ocean soundtrack lulls you closer

(BONUS TIP: To make the night even more spectacular, choose a film that holds special meaning for the two of you, whether it’s your first date movie, a hilarious shared favorite, or a tearjerker you both adore.)

4. Fireworks Extravaganza

Paint the sky with vibrant bursts of color, mirroring the fireworks ignited in your hearts. This grand gesture, set against the moonlit canvas, is the perfect idea for celebrating your anniversary in Phuket or for a proposal that will shimmer as brightly as the pretty sparks.

5. Personalized Serenade

Let music speak your heart’s language. Collaborate with our team to audition talented musicians to craft a song unique to your love story. Share the wonderful melodies on the terrace as each verse paints a brushstroke on the canvas of your future. A perfect solution to add a romantic touch for your Phuket getaway.

6. Treasure Hunt with Love Notes

Embark on a playful adventure through your house, your special place or Metadee Concept hotel, making personalized notes and love letters each holding a precious memory shared between you too. This would be an easy yet touching gesture that will surely elevate the romance. Let your laughter mingle with anticipation as you piece together your love story puzzle, culminating in a surprise waiting under the Kata Beach moonlight.

7. Candlelit Couple’s Massage & Rose Petal Bath Ritual

Why don’t you take this opportunity to relax together, bonding in the moment? As the mood sets in, let expert therapists guide you through a synchronized Thai massage. Let gentle kneading melt away your worries under the sunset glow. Afterward, enjoy a luxurious rose-petal bath adorned with hundreds of fragrant rose petals, relishing the warmth of the water infused with essential oils.

8. Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Proposal with Ocean Landing

Soar above the sea at dawn in a private hot air balloon, painting your love story on the canvas of the sky. Sip champagne as the sun ignites the horizon, then land on a secluded beach cove for a breathtaking ocean-front proposal. This sky-high escape is sure to create unforgettable memories and stunning photos for your wondrous Phuket proposal.

9. Private Cooking Class for Two

Let love simmer over a hot stove! Master the art of Thai or Mediterranean cuisine alongside our expert chefs, sharing laughter, learning, and savoring each step of the way. As the intoxicating aromas fill the air, create a culinary masterpiece that you both can share under the moonlit terrace.

10. Rooftop Release of Floating Lanterns

As the night draws to a close, paint the sky with your hopes and dreams. Write heartfelt messages on biodegradable lanterns, then witness them ascend, carrying your love skyward like miniature constellations. Watch their flickering flames dance among the stars, a symbol of your eternal promise.

Make Your Dream a Reality

Book your experience at Metadee Concept Hotel or Moon Terrace and let our dedicated team weave magic into your love story. From underwater proposals to firework displays for your anniversary, we’ll tailor your celebration, ensuring every detail fits your wildest imagination.

