ONESIAM unveils spectacular celebration of joy at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery

Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, which are interconnected shopping centres collectively known as ONESIAM, are establishing a joyous year-end festival. United to become a Global Destination, they are presenting a parade of happiness for Thai patrons and international visitors alike. Infused with lively energy and excitement, the event features themed decorations curated by global artists in three distinctive celebration styles. Bursting with creative energy that sparks inspiration, the festivities are aligned with the concepts of global conservation and sustainable development.

This year, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery are set to offer an unparalleled and truly spectacular happiness experience. By organizing an array of limitless entertainment activities featuring world-class iconic events, the trio aims to position Thailand as ‘The World’s Best Festive Destination.’ This endeavour is crafted to attract individuals from all corners of the globe, enticing them to partake in the celebration of happiness in Thailand.

As part of the festivities, Siam Paragon, positioned itself as a Luxury Destination, warmly welcomes both Thais and foreign tourists, offering a unique celebratory experience in the theme of ‘Luxury for All.’ This exclusive celebration invites everyone to revel in the festive season with a touch of luxury. The establishment is graced by the renowned luxury brand “Bulgari,” which contributes to the creation of the most spectacular Christmas tree and decorations. The space is transformed under the theme “Magnificent Wonders,” featuring a Christmas tree aglow with the light of happiness and hope. This majestic centrepiece stands tall and prominent in the heart of Parc Paragon. Moreover, visitors can be amazed by special decorations at The Jewel, which serves as Bulgari’s gift to everyone, and at The Celebration Illuminations Tunnel, aglow with beautiful lights at night, creating a mesmerizing experience for all.

The enchantment of adorning the atmosphere to celebrate the festive season at Siam Paragon this year is truly grand, luxurious, and elegant — an impressive spectacle befitting the 18th-anniversary celebration of Siam Paragon. All are invited to partake in this experience of happiness and capture memorable moments from November 30, 2023, to January 16, 2024.

Furthermore, throughout December at Parc Paragon, a celebration extravaganza unfolds with a series of special shows from overseas. These captivating performances rotate weekly, ensuring continuous delight. From December 8 to 11, 2023, prepare to be enchanted by the “Siam Paragon Magical Balloon Wonderland: Orchestra of the Skies,” featuring a giant fantasy balloon festival presented by Plasticiens Volants from France. This event promises a kaleidoscope of a 360-degree audio and visual show, accompanied by world-class orchestral music for a truly immersive experience.

In honour of its 18th anniversary, Siam Paragon is organizing a grand celebration featuring an entertainment concert open to all customers. The extravaganza boasts a multitude of artists, numbering in the hundreds, who will take to the stage at Fashion Hall, 1st floor, from December 8 to 10, 2023.

The following week, from December 15 to 17, 2023, prepare to be captivated by the special show “Le Dame e La Serva & Pappagalli” from the Netherlands at the “Siam Paragon Spectacular International Carnivals” event. This unique presentation will craft a world of extreme imagination, inviting everyone to be thrilled by the myriad of fantasy characters that surround it.

Experience the magic of Christmas with a performance by the Amorous Ballad from France at the “Siam Paragon Christmas Celebration” from December 22 to 25, 2023. Then, bid farewell to the year at the “Siam Paragon Festive Celebration & Countdown,” a full concert event taking place between December 29 and 31, 2023. This event will unite renowned artists for a memorable countdown to the new era. Free admission for all.

At Siam Center The Ideaopolis, immerse yourself in the festival of happiness with an inspiring twist, themed “Be Inspired.” Join the spirit of Co-creation & Collaboration with XEVA, the renowned South Korean graffiti artist. Witness the groundbreaking collaboration with 789, Thailand’s hottest idol artist group, at the event “Siam Center presents XEVA X 789 COSMIC PLAYGROUND.” Embark on a celebration with the “Cosmic Playground” concept, making its debut in Thailand. The entire centre is transformed with vibrant graffiti and a zone of activities encapsulated in various futuristic comic space themes. Step into the future as the 789 SPACE ROCKET presents a cutting-edge rocket prepared for everyone to embark on a journey into space amidst captivating graphic patterns designed by XEVA. Prepare to be amazed at the 789 PLANET where visitors will experience a captivating journey among the stars in an immersive style, with 789 Astronauts gracefully floating in to greet them. The 789 ASTRONAUT INSTALLATION will showcase all 24 members of the 789 guys in a captivating astronaut concept. Additionally, the 789 PHOTO BOOTH by Sclupture is where you can have a blast taking photos amidst cutting-edge patterns and graphics. The event is open for enjoyment from November 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

At Siam Discovery The Exploratorium, be prepared to join welcoming the festival of happiness with the “Sustainable Living X’mas Tree 2023.” This event invites everyone to discover a fresh and innovative experience. Come play with us and “Be Revolutionary” With the Christmas tree installation which is the result of collaboration between Siam Discovery and Bellygom, the playful and beloved pink bear from South Korea, and PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC).

Siam Discovery has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development. Each year, the establishment showcases its dedication by presenting environmentally friendly Christmas trees in various creative forms. This unique approach has become a distinctive signature of Siam Discovery. This year, the creative design takes shape as an eco-friendly Christmas tree crafted from upcycled HDPE plastic. With the delightful assistance of Bellygom, the Sustainable Living X’mas Tree 2023 is set to be even more special and radiant. The installation will be showcased for viewing at Discovery Plaza from November 17, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

Throughout the festive season, the trio of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery have organized an ensemble of world-class artists and renowned Thai talents, comprising over 150 individuals. Together, they join forces to infuse happiness and fun into the celebration with many special shows. This vibrant spectacle extends across a diverse range of activities, held continuously throughout the month, ensuring that every corner of ONESIAM is filled with the spirit of joy.

The festival of happiness organized by ONESIAM is open to everyone, extending a warm welcome to both Thais and foreign tourists with celebrations in three distinct styles, delivering happiness, enjoyment, and lasting impressions. Cementing its position as the top-of-mind global destination, this festive extravaganza is expected to captivate both Thai customers and tourists from around the world.

Press Release