Experience ASEAN Matariki at Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort and South East Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence (Southeast Asia CAPE) are proud to host the highly anticipated press conference for ASEAN Matariki. This event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Maori and promote education, culture, and the arts. The showcase will take place on the 16th of July 2023 at the stunning Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort in Bangkok, Thailand.

What is it about?

ASEAN Matariki is an initiative that brings together the ASEAN community to celebrate the diversity and cultural significance of the Maori. The event features guest Professor Rangi Matamua who will share insights and engage in discussions about the significance of Matariki. Additionally, traditional carvers and Kapa Haka performances are being brought into Thailand from New Zealand for the first time and the events this year will be held over six days from 17th to the 22nd of July.

This event is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the New Zealand ASEAN Business Alliance (NZABA), NZTCC and other NZ inc. organizations. The collaboration aims to foster cultural exchange and showcase diverse talents and cultural richness to strengthen ties between New Zealand and Thailand.

Matariki

Matariki is the Pleiades star cluster which holds immense cultural importance in the Maori tradition. Subsequently, the reappearance of the star cluster marks the beginning of the Maori New Year. As Matariki held sentimental value in remembering those who passed away, it also served to indicate optimal times for fishing, planting, and harvesting. Moreover, Matariki represents the future where one looks forwards eager for a fresh start of the year.

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort: The perfect venue

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort offers a stunning backdrop for the ASEAN Matariki press conference. The luxurious resort features world-class facilities and has a tranquil ambiance. On top of that, the spacious event halls will ensure an unforgettable experience for both attendees and participants.

The Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort is just a few minutes walk away from some of the most prestigious shopping centres in Bangkok. Moreover, if you do not like to walk far distances there is the BTS skytrain station Phloenchit close to the resort giving it a great location in Bangkok.

This resort focuses on the recuperation of the guests in the heart of Bangkok. The incredible service and high class culinary experience contributes to the relaxation. To top it off, there is a clinic to aid in your sustainability and wellness.

Event Details

The press conference will be held at Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort (2 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330)

Date: Sunday 16 July 2023 | Time: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Agenda:

4:30 PM: Long drums procession welcome at Lobby area

5:00 PM: Press conference and interview at Atrium Wing C

5:30 PM: Cocktail reception and chocolate hours at Bittersweet

For further inquiries or to RSVP, please contact Ms. Vichuporn Purichanont

Call: 02 666 3333

Email: vichuporn.purichanont@movenpick.com

