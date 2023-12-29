Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2024

PHOTO: Fireworks at Royal Orchid Sheraton Bangkok

2023 is ending – ooh, what a year! And what better way to send off this year and look ahead to the next than with a tasty meal? Lucky for you, restaurants in Bangkok are all set to ensure you welcome 2024 in the most delicious way possible. Whether you want to enjoy an elegant dinner before hitting a countdown party or gorge on all the seafood your belly can handle before slipping into a food-induced slumber pre-midnight, here’s where to dine this New Year’s Eve in Bangkok.

Top places to eat this New Year’s Eve in Bangkok

1. Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023

Where: 2 Charoen Krung 30, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Outdoor Dining: 12,888++ THB per person

Indoor Dining: 9,888++ THB per person

Specials: 50% discount for children aged 10 – 12

Siam Yacht Club Premium Package: 20,000++ THB per person

The new year is all about good food and good times over at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, where an exquisite line-up of delectable feasts and celebrations awaits.

Choose your ideal backdrop for the countdown at one of the hotel’s distinguished restaurants. Opt for Feast to indulge in an international buffet, savour delectable Italian fare at Giorgio’s, or experience royal Thai cuisine at Thara Thong. There will be tunes by a live band and DJ accompanying your dinner. Then, as the clock strikes midnight, a spectacular fireworks show will greet the new year with a bang. And don’t worry about seating. Regardless of your choice, you’ll have the perfect view of the fireworks, thanks to the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers’ strategic location across from ICONSIAM.

Want to go all out for the celebrations? Head to Royal Orchid’s Siam Yacht Club and elevate your New Year’s Eve in Bangkok with their Premium Package, designed specifically to make your celebration extraordinary. In addition to exclusive access to the Countdown Party and a front-row view of the 9-minute fireworks display over the Chao Phraya River, you’ll also get to enjoy a gourmet dining experience featuring international cuisines, continuous servings of premium beverages, as well as live entertainment and music.

Click HERE to secure your spot for a night of excitement! For more information and updates, visit Royal Orchid Sheraton’s website and follow them on Facebook.

2. The Peninsula Bangkok

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 19:00

Where: 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600, Thailand –Google Maps

How much:

River Café & Terrace: 20,900 THB net per person (indoor) / 22,900 THB net per person (outdoor)

The Peninsula Lawn: 22,900 THB net per person

The Lobby Terrace: 23,200 THB net per person

Thiptara: 14,900 THB net per person

Mei Jiang: 16,888 THB net per person

This New Year’s Eve, get dressed in your best for a lavish celebration at The Peninsula Bangkok. Get ready to be dazzled because this year’s theme is Cinema Fantasia, which includes one of Bangkok’s most breathtaking fireworks displays over the magnificent Chao Phraya River. It promises nothing but reel-to-real magic!

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Buffet at The Peninsula Bangkok’s River Café & Terrace offers gourmet food, live entertainment, and surprises in a lush riverside garden setting. The Peninsula Lawn offers a similar experience – the evening will be filled with epicurean specialities and live performances, then culminating in a jaw-dropping fireworks display.

Don’t feel like a buffet? The New Year’s Eve Western Set Dinner is waiting for you at The Lobby Terrace. The menu, featuring refined Western delicacies, coupled with the lively ambience, is perfect for a festive toast to the upcoming year. Moreover, Mei Jiang hosts a New Year’s Eve Cantonese Set Dinner with an eight-course menu and fireworks views.

But if you’re in the mood for some Thai food, you should definitely consider the New Year’s Eve Thai Set Dinner at Thiptara. Imagine indulging in a lavish nine-course Thai banquet right by the river, all while enjoying the melodies of a traditional khim and watching an enthralling contemporary Thai dance performance. Exciting, isn’t it?

Learn more at The Peninsula’s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

3. Occa’s Bangkok

When: Friday, 1 December 2023 – Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Where: 22 Tower B, 22 Ekkamai 2 Alley, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: A la Carte, start from 200 THB (food) and 100 THB (drinks)

Gather your loved ones and fuel up for 2024 at Occa’s Bangkok, where you’ll be treated to a festive feast inspired by winter. Chef Golf, Occa’s Bangkok head chef, has masterfully curated a mouth-watering menu that not only showcases the elegance of festive food but also brings an incredible explosion of flavours to your table for the New Year’s Eve.

There are four starters to choose from. The Sausage and White Bean dish, with two styles grilled sausages, sauteed beans, and Brussels sprouts, is highly recommended. But the other options are a must-try too. These include the drool-worthy Meatball Tomato Sauce with Wagyu meatballs, the comforting Jerusalem Artichoke Soup, and the refreshing Winter Salad.

Next, try the Crab Pasta. It’s a flavorful mix of conchiglie pasta, blue swimmer crab, sweet peas, chilli, and garlic butter. But the star of the show is the two mains: an Orange-Spotted Black Grouper and a succulent 200g Striploin Steak. Whichever you choose, it’s the perfect way to bid adieu to 2023 with a bang!

And don’t leave without trying one of their special desserts. The Log Cake is, in our opinion, the perfect New Year’s dessert. But if you’re a fan of green tea, the X’Mas Tree is just for you. For those longing for a taste of winter wonderland, Snowman and Santa’s Belly are your go-to choices. To wrap up your meal on a refreshing note, give Koko Hokkaido or Snow Latte a try. You can also add an extra dash of holiday spirit with the Celebrate cocktail or Wonder Berry mocktail.

Follow Occa’s Facebook and Instagram for more information.

4. Brasserie 9

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023

Where: 27 Soi Sathon 6, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much: 6,900++ THB per person (Plus wine pairing 2,990++ THB per person)

Ring in the New Year en français with Brasserie 9! The French restaurant in Sathorn, Bangkok has curated a delectable seven-course menu for New Year’s Eve, boasting their culinary finesse. Each dish is impeccably crafted to give you the most exciting dining experience as the year draws to an end. Want something different? No worries, just pick from a shorter version of their regular à la carte menu, tailored just for you.

The evening gets off to a sparkling start with welcome champagne, heralding new beginnings. The joyous clinks of glasses and popping corks provide an exhilarating soundtrack to the festive celebration. But that’s not all the night holds for you! As you dine with your nearest and dearest, a jazz band will create an electric atmosphere with live music, setting your feet tapping and hearts racing. You will also get to immerse yourself in this vibrant ambience while sipping on expertly paired wines for every dish – the only right way to welcome the new year.

Book your seat now HERE or visit Brasserie 9’s website and follow them on Instagram.

5. Le Méridien

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

Where: 40, 5 Surawong Road, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Pizza, Pasta & More: 825 THB net per person

Pizza, Pasta & More with seafood: 1,850 THB net per person

Le Méridien Bangkok invites you to start your New Year’s Eve celebrations with a delicious taste of European flavours at one of its most discerning restaurants, Latest Recipe. They’re bringing back their beloved “Pizza, Pasta & More,” now enhanced with an exclusive New Year’s special menu.

The bountiful buffet will feature an array of culinary delights, including the usual assortment of fresh salads, meats and cheeses, cold cuts, and Wagyu beef. The DIY tartare station, as well as pizza, pasta, and traditional Italian friggitoria, will be available as well. But what makes the buffet even more special is the special New Year dishes awaiting your palate, such as lamb cutlets wrapped in Parma ham, grilled Wagyu beef, baked Tasmanian salmon, tagliolini with mushroom and truffle jus, and saffron risotto with clams.

For those seeking an even more indulgent experience, consider upgrading to include a half-lobster, prepared according to your preference, and a set of seafood on ice, provided per person. What a way to usher in the New Year!

The buffet will also be back for brunch on New Year’s Day, available from 12:00 to 15:00. It’s perfect for those who slept in after partying all night or anyone who wants to welcome the new year with sophistication and flavour.

6. The St. Regis Bangkok

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 18:00 – 22:00

Where: 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

5,200++ THB per person, including free-flow non-alcoholic drinks

8,400++ THB per person, including free-flow cocktails, wines & spirits

If you want to welcome 2024 with ever-so satisfied taste buds, then VIU at St. Regis Bangkok should be your destination on New Year’s Eve. One of the highlight of the feast is the extravagant caviar station, where you can indulge your taste buds in the richness of these delicate pearls. Additionally, VIU has also prepared a tartare and ceviche bar, which promises a refreshing and zesty contrast. And as a special touch, enjoy free-flow non-alcoholic drinks to complement your dining experience.

Think it couldn’t get any better? Think again. VIU is raising the bar with an upgrade option for free-flow Bollinger Champagne, so you can toast to the blessing of the year in style.

And for those who wish to extend the festivities into the daylight of the new year, the grand buffet will also be available for brunch (12:30 – 15:30) on New Year’s Day.

7. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

When:

Akira Back: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 17:30 to 20:00 (1st seating) and 20:30 to 23:00 (2nd seating)

Goji Kitchen & Bar: Sunday, 31 December 2023 from 12:00 to 14:30 (brunch) and 17.30 – 22:00 (dinner)

Where: 199 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

Akira Back: 3,500++ THB per person (1st seating) and 5,000++ THB per person (2nd seating)

Goji Kitchen & Bar: 2,899++ THB per person (brunch) and 3,199++ THB per person (dinner)

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has some exciting New Year’s Eve treats lined up for you. If you want to say goodbye to 2023 with some Japanese food, then Akira Back is the place to be. Their elegant five-course New Year’s Eve menu is sure to make your taste buds dance with delicacies like fresh langoustines, Hokkaido scallops, Chilean sea bass, Kagoshima wagyu beef, and a delectable dessert to end your dinner on a sweet note.

However, if you’re craving a sumptuous buffet spread, then Goji Kitchen & Bar will not disappoint. Start your day with their brunch featuring an international buffet that boasts prime cuts and fresh seafood from various live cooking stations. As night falls, return for a chic final dinner of the year. Their lavish buffet offers a wide selection of grilled seafood, five varieties of oysters, Western highlights, and Japanese beef – all topped off with irresistible desserts and so much more!

8. Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023

Where: 250 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

New Year’s Eve Brunch at Rossini’s & The Living Room: Start from 2,800++ THB per person

New Year’s Eve Set Menu at Rossini’s: Start from 3,900++ THB per person

New Year’s Eve Seafood Buffet at Orchid Cafe: Start from 3,400++ THB per person

Le Petit Chef’s Festive Set Menu: Start from 3,600++ THB per person

Dine in the Dark’s Festive Set Menu: Start from 2,200++ THB per person

On the hunt for a perfect place to welcome the New Year with the whole family? Head to Rossini’s and The Living Room at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. Their lively New Year’s Eve Brunch is an experience best shared with family and friends, featuring everything from succulent seafood to mouth-watering carved meats, divine desserts and beyond.

Fancy savouring a seafood buffet while watching the sunset? That’s exactly what Orchid Cafe’s New Year’s Eve Seafood Buffet offers. But if you’ve been dreaming of a unique dining experience, Dine in the Dark is your go-to spot. Here, you’ll rely on all your senses (except sight) to enjoy a festive set menu complete with a glass of Prosecco. Rossini’s and Le Petit Chef offer exceptional set menus to celebrate the New Year as well.

9. Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023

Where: 518, 8 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

New Year Extravaganza at Flavors: 2,600++ THB per person

All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Lunch Festive at Fei Ya: 1,888++ THB per person

Festive Afternoon Tea set at R Bar: Start from 1,188++ THB per set for 2 person

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel’s range of dining options comes alive with a burst of flavour this New Year’s Eve. Step into Flavors and be greeted by a lavish international buffet waiting for you at their New Year Extravaganza. Enjoy the live oyster bar, seafood on ice, BBQ meats, and the Chef’s special signature creations. But for lovers of Italian cuisine, La Tavola’s New Year’s Eve Dinner is a must-try.

Dim sum, anyone? If you want dumplings to be your last lunch this year, then you’ll love Fei Ya’s all-you-can-eat dim sum lunch. The unlimited dim sum lunch includes an array of delectable treats like Peking duck prepared in traditional Hong Kong style, Steamed Lobster Sui Mai, Steamed Snow Fish Dumplings, and much more. And if you’re looking to ring in the New Year with festive teas, make sure to visit R Bar for their exquisite selection of savoury and sweet Christmas-inspired goodies as part of their Festive Afternoon Tea set along with a wide variety of holiday spirits!

10. InterContinental Bangkok

When: Sunday, 31 December 2023

Where: 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

How much:

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Fireplace Grill and Bar: Start from 5,900++ THB per person

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Summer Palace: Start from 4,288++ per person

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet at Espresso: Start from 4,600++ THB per person

New Year’s Eve at Social: Start from 290++ per dish

New Year’s Eve at InterContinental Bangkok is brimming with vibrant festivities. For a classy affair, indulge in a sumptuous six-course set menu at Fireplace Grill and Bar. Relish each bite of your meal to the soothing strums of live guitar and saxophone tunes. However, if you’re a fan of Cantonese fare, the special New Year Set menu at Summer Palace is just for you. Paired with an exquisite selection of premium teas, this family-friendly set menu guarantees a sophisticated and delectable celebration.

Are you craving variety? Espresso’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet promises to be a memorable end to 2023. Savour the diverse culinary offerings while swaying to the rhythmic beats of Live Jazz music by Coco LaShaun.

Follow us on :













Whether you want to dress to the nines for a fancy final feast or keep it low-key with loved ones, one thing’s for sure – this New Year’s Eve in Bangkok will be delightful.

Overview of the top 10 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Still trying to figure out plans for Christmas? Check out these top places to celebrate Christmas 2023 in Bangkok.