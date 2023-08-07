Best new restaurants in Bangkok (so far)

As Bangkok’s bustling food scene continues to evolve, fresh and delightful dining experiences are popping up across the city. Perfect for those with an appetite for culinary adventure, the Thai capital never fails to deliver the goods – exciting the senses and setting a new benchmark for urban epicureans. Below, we’ve compiled five of the best new restaurants that Bangkok has to offer so far.

Inddee

Opening hours: Daily, 17:30 – 22:30

Address: 68, 1 Soi Langsuan, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Tucked away in a small soi off Langsuan Road—same location where the original Gaggan once stood—recently opened is the masterfully curated ‘Inddee’; an escape to authentic Indian gastronomy. This 19th-century house welcomes seekers of cultural and culinary experiences to a haven of new-age Indian cuisines, complemented by extraordinary Indian-inspired aesthetics.

The grandeur of the place begins with enveloping in tranquillity surrounded by ferns and fountains. All of its beauty is captured in an enchanting play of light designed by renowned Matteo Messervy. Once beyond the arched entrance, two open kitchens await you, flanked by two wine cellars. Upstairs, under grand vaulted ceilings, you find two beautifully designed seating areas connected by a live cooking station. Moreover, a striking thing about Inddee’s ambience is the unmistakable yet subtly infused presence of India’s rich culture, reflected in various artworks.

The culinary journey curated by Head Chef Sachin Poojary, all the way from The Taj Mumbai, is a seven-course tasting menu crafted to tickle your tastebuds with some truly innovative Indian flavours. Among the offerings are temptations like scallop tartare with injipuli and roasted cauliflower purée, black cod with Bengali kasundi and pickled ginger buds, and spiced quail with parsnip purée. Adding a more inclusive touch, Inddee also offers a full vegetarian menu.

While food is the star here, the wine program curated by sommelier Thanakorn “Jay” Bottorff has its own stellar presence. The collection includes over 60 wines by the glass and a whopping 600 labels by bottle. Moreover, wine pairing packages are available and specially designed to complement the tasting journey.

Den Kushi Flori Bangkok

Opening hours: Wednesday – Monday, 12:00 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 22:00

Address: Erawan Bangkok Building LG Floor, Unit LG-06 494 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Announcing its arrival in style, the acclaimed restaurant Den Kushi Flori has finally made its way to Bangkok. This is, obviously, a fond treat for ardent fans of Japanese fine dining. With three gastronomic masterminds behind it, namely Zaiyu Hasegawa, Hiroyasu Kawate, and Susumu Shimizu, this culinary venture finds home in the plush Erawan Bangkok building. It’s a taste of Tokyo like no other.

Den Kushi Flori Bangkok boasts an intimate setting with an exclusive 18-seater dining counter. With a minimalist interior and an open kitchen where all the magic unfolds, the atmosphere echoes both charm and culinary craftsmanship.

With a 100% import rate from Japan, you’re in for a treat that tells a unique tale of flavours meticulously (and uniquely) crafted with French culinary techniques. The 5-course lunch set and 7-course dinner menu offers truly extraordinary creations. The delightful offerings of deep-fried taro, miso bisque, and tender wagyu are just a few dishes from the offerings that are set to leave you yearning for more.

Complementing this delicious fare is a small but divine selection of wines and sake, designed to weave a harmony of flavours. So, if you’re up for a fine dining experience that spells elegance with a warm hint of comfort, a visit to Den Kushi Flori will undoubtedly end up as an unforgettable culinary journey.

Bistrot De La Mer

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00 and 17:00 – 22:00

Address: 80 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

There’s a little slice of the South of France tucked away in the heart of Bangkok, serving up a gastronomic treat like no other: Bistrot De La Mer. It’s a charming restaurant where Mediterranean culinary charm melds flawlessly with the buzzing pulse of Bangkok, promising a dining hommage to French coastal cuisine in the Sindhorn Kempinski.

Perched on the 19th floor of the iconic hotel, Bistrot De La Mer unfolds a classic French menu, each item an ode to the rich culinary heritage of Southern France, crafted with love by their Chef de Cuisine, Slawomir Kowalik.

Salivating at the thought of succulent Fruits de Mer or a finely curated cheese trolley? Bistrot De La Mer is your go-to. Adore the comforting bite of an escargot or the delight of a fresh salad Niçoise prepared tableside? Look no further.

In true Mediterranean spirit, the bounty of the sea gets its due attention too. Their incomparable fish bouillabaisse and lobster thermidor honour the tradition of a regional favourite. For those seeking a fresh catch, the restaurant also features a seasonal catch-of-the-day, thoughtfully chosen in keeping with its coastal theme.

Lastly, don’t miss the chance to complete your culinary journey with a splendid selection of wines and digestifs – the perfect way to round off an indulgent meal.

Nikaku Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 22:30

Address: G Floor, 106 North, W Bangkok, S Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Nikaku Bangkok is a restaurant comfortably nestled in the stylish W Hotel. This isn’t just a new restaurant – it’s a journey through the splendid flavours of Japan, right here in this vibrant city. Front and centre of Nikaku’s culinary wizardry is the pioneering Chef Setsuo Funahashi. Bridging generations of sushi craftsmanship, Chef Funahashi honed his skills in Tokyo’s traditional Edo-mae scene and brings his Michelin-starred expertise to Bangkok. Celebrated as a change agent in sushi craft, he has intrigued palates and headlined gourmet reviews. At Nikaku, every dish is a testament to the freshness of the produce. Be it the intricate nigiri or their diverse offerings, the seafood hails directly from the buoyant waters of Kyushu. Sourced meticulously by Chef Funahashi, the catch you taste here might just be fresher than what’s served in some restaurants in Japan. Accompanying this feast is another discovery – the unique Kyushu Tea Experience. Unfailingly fragrant and surprisingly multifaceted, these tea pairings offer a fitting note to the sushi affair. Nikaku, which translates as ‘two cranes’, symbolises prosperity in Japanese folklore. This culinary destination strives to serve that very prosperity to its patrons, one delicious bite at a time.

Hybrid Restaurant Wine and Bar

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 17:00 – 00:00

Address: Mahatun Plaza, 876, 878 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

If you’ve ever daydreamed about a gastronomic trip to Italy, fused with the delightful taste of Thailand, you must allow yourself a trip to Hybrid Restaurant and Wine Bar. This one-of-a-kind restaurant sits comfortably within the relaxed ambience of Mahatun Plaza, Bangkok. It marries East with West in a delightful burst of flavour.

At the heart of Hybrid’s magic is Chef Sasha Phoomcharoen, whose extensive culinary journey incorporates a decade of experience in Italy including time at the Michelin-starred La Pergola Restaurant at Roma Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria. Not one to rest on her laurels, she then lent her expertise to Thiptara restaurant at The Peninsula Hotel before launching Hybrid.

Her dishes enthusiastically thread Thai and Italian influences, morphing them into a completely original dining experience. Feast on the 9-course ‘Travel Diaries’ degustation menu which treats you to gems like the delightful duck confit with red curry, pineapple, macadamia, and kumquat, and the intriguingly dubbed ‘Bloody Bouef’, realising an interesting medley of tenderloin tartare, Northeastern Thai spices, tamarind gel, and a dash of whisky.

Hybrid’s exciting fusion doesn’t stop at the food; it extends to the wine list too. The optional wine pairing brings a remarkable collection of labels to your table. Thus, it’s bound to make your dining experience even more memorable.

Feel that rumble? That’s your tummy telling you it’s time to experience these new restaurants in Bangkok!

