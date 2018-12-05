King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Connect with us

Thai Life

Thailand urged to shun single-use plastic

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

Thailand urged to shun single-use plastic | The Thaiger

by Pratch Rujuvanarom

Thailand’s environmental experts are urging people to make small changes in their lifestyle to help tackle the huge plastic waste menace.

They say it’s important for people to make small changes in their daily lives in order to cut down on the huge amount of plastic waste being generated.

Thailand faces critical problems caused by plastic pollution. The country produces more than 2 million tonnes of plastic waste per year and ranks sixth among countries with the largest amount of mismanaged plastic waste.

Public officials from the public sector and academics pointed out on Thai Environment Day yesterday that the problem of plastic pollution can be solved through behaviour adjustment and active participation by everyone, along with the proper policy support from the authorities.

Yesterday’s commitment by retail outlets to reduce or eliminate the use of plastic bags was, mostly, a failure with few stores getting behind the one-day initiative. But there were a few notable exceptions with most Tesco Lotus stores being active in the promotion. At the other end of the spectrum, most 7/11 and Family Mart stores had no changes to the use of plastic bags at their stores, and street vendors mostly didn’t even know about it.

Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.

Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, December 3, 2018

Natural Resources and Environment Minister General Surasak Karnjanarat said plastic waste pollution is one of the biggest problems facing Thailand.

“Thai people throw away some 45 billion single-use plastic bags per year, which amounts to about 12 per cent of overall household waste nationwide.”

Surasak said the government was focused on seriously addressing the problem. The Public Health Ministry have stopped distributing plastic bags in every public hospital since October, while the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department is also planning to ban plastic bags in all 154 national parks across the country.

Despite their promises, most shops were found to be still providing their customers with plastic bags. Jiaranai Vithidkul, a PhD student at Chulalongkorn University, says she has been avoiding plastic bags for a long time and this environmentally friendly behaviour was not as difficult as many people thought it to be.

“People usually think that giving up the use of plastic bags and adopting a low-waste lifestyle is too radical. But from my experience, I can say that there are many easy ways that urbanites like us can avoid producing unnecessary waste,” Jiaranai said.

“For example, I usually take an extra fabric bag with me all the time to carry shopping items instead of asking for a plastic bag, and when I have lunch at the university canteen, I always use stainless steel spoons and forks to eat noodles instead of single-use chopsticks.”

She said these little adjustments that she made in her daily life were very easy and if many people did the same, the outcome would be really big, as the production of a large amount of waste can be avoided.

However, she admitted that the hardest part of changing habits for a greener lifestyle was the addiction to the convenience of plastic.

“I admit that plastic makes our lives much easier and provides convenience. As we have got used to this convenience for quite a long time, it has made us feel that we cannot do without plastic, even though before the invention of plastic we could live perfectly well without it,” Jiaranai said.

Read Tim Newton’s opinion piece about yesterday’s Thai Environment Day HERE.

ORIGINAL SOURCE: The Nation



Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

People

Remembering King Bhumibol, the musician

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 5, 2018

By

Remembering King Bhumibol, the musician | The Thaiger
King Bhumibol playing saxophone with his son, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Thaiger is proud to share one of His Majesty’s many talents, his musical prowess.

A renown Jazz musician, he started at age ten with the clarinet and, due to his talent, learned to play the saxophone and trumpet as well.

Late in his life he jammed alongside some of the jazz greats from the 50’s and 60s – Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Stan Getz and Jack Teagarden.

King Bhumibol was also praised for his original compositions with included various genres, as well as traditional Thai music. He wrote, arranged and performed on many of his tracks.

Today, in memory of King Bhumibol’s numerous musical talents, we share with you his first original recording from 1946 at the age of 18.

‘Candlelight Blues’ is a 24-bar blues song composed by King Bhumibol with lyrics by Assoc. Prof Sodsai Pantoomkomol.

Continue Reading

Travel

Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn.

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 5, 2018

By

Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn. | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Tomas Alfoldi

In this modern day of social media it seems so many are out to get that ‘perfect shot’, and will go to great lengths to get it. Seeing a picture of someone perched on some isolated cliff overlooking some natural wonder and thinking to yourself  ‘I’ve got to get that picture!’.

We’re often confronted with the challenge of arriving at iconic tourist locations and being faced with the challenge of finding a small sliver of space in which to take a picture while cutting out all other tourists. For some pictures though you may need a lot of clear space to get THAT profile pic that puts your friends to shame. So what do we do?

Wait in line and be patient.

Roy’s Peak, in Wanaka, New Zealand has become famous for its set-piece location, and an image of one tourist’s battle to obtain his own pic and the realities he faced, has been trending on social media.

The New Zealand’s Department of Conservation said that due to the massive spike in popularity thanks to social media, the Peak had seen an increase of over 10% in visitors over the last two years.

Online comments hold concern for the preservation of the park and the Department of Conservation have asked all visitors to be considerate of the wildlife and make sure one is fully equipped and fit for the hike.

It seems The Peak is not the only location with line ups, here is another picture from Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong.

Have you come across this in your travels? SEND in your pictures so we can them with everyone.

Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn. | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Kenny Lee

Continue Reading

Phuket

Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 5, 2018

By

Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations | The Thaiger

“Phuket rank 11th with about 11.9 million tourist arrivals this year, higher than last year’s 11.6 million arrivals making it Thailand’s most important economy outside Bangkok.”

Bangkok has come in second place in the list of the world’s top cities for tourism. The list has been compiled by Euromonitor International. Their Top 100 City Destinations 2018 report has just been released.

Once again, Hong Kong tops the poll with close to 30 million tourists expected to travel to the city before the end of this year, more than half of them from the Chinese mainland.

According to the UK-based market research company, Bangkok holds on to its #2 ranking after Hong Kong, with close to 24 million visitors expected this year.

Phuket rank 11th with about 11.9 million tourist arrivals this year, higher than last year’s 11.6 million arrivals making it Thailand’s most important economy outside Bangkok.

The report said that global air traffic has been rising steadily for years and 2018 was another year of big growth in the industry.

Asia continues to be the biggest player in the rankings with 41 of the top 100 cities being in the Asian region. Other Asian cities figuring in the top 10 include Singapore, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen.

You can download a copy of the full report HERE.

Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 - World's most popular destinations | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending