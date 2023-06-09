Labour frontbencher suspended amid behaviour complaint investigation

Shadow foreign minister Bambos Charalambous has been suspended from the Labour Party following a complaint about his behaviour, according to reports. The Enfield Southgate MP has been “administratively suspended” pending an investigation, which means he has lost the whip and will now sit in the Commons as an independent MP.

Charalambous acknowledged the allegation and expressed his intention to cooperate with the investigation. He stated on Twitter, “It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part.” He also added that it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.

The Guardian, which initially reported the suspension, mentioned that the complaint had been submitted to Labour’s independent complaints process.