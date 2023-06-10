Man arrested for throwing food, hitting child in viral restaurant incident

Authorities have apprehended a 50-year-old man in relation to an incident at a Putra Heights restaurant near Subang Jaya, where the individual caused chaos by throwing food and drink packages. The arrest took place around 1am in Taman Samudera, Batu Caves, after a video of the event went viral and a woman filed a police report.

According to Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, the suspect became aggressive around 9am while the complainant and restaurant employees were attending to customers. “He began shouting and started throwing packets of food and hot drink which hit the complainant’s four-year-old child,” Wan Azlan said in a statement.

Investigations revealed that the unemployed suspect has a history of five crime-related records. He has been remanded until June 14 to assist with inquiries under Sections 506 and 352 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and use of criminal force.