Indonesian woman marries brother-in-law, causes social media storm

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The viral saga of a 24 year old woman from Depok, West Java, Indonesia, has taken the social media world by storm. Surprisingly, she revealed that she married her former brother-in-law.

Rafida Sonia had garnered viral attention since 2022 when she posted a heartfelt wedding video. The video featured her sister’s wedding in 2014, and it was the same brother-in-law who later became her husband in 2022.

The revelation of the video drew a wave of criticism until Rafida revealed the truth. After a few years of marriage, her sister tragically passed away, leaving behind one child with her brother-in-law.

To ensure the child didn’t lack anything, the brother-in-law decided to remarry. Rafida, being the closest to the child, was the best person to take care of them, reported KhaoSod.

This year, Rafida has once again attracted the attention of the social media community with her latest posted video.

She shared images of her happy family life, demonstrating she has been performing her role as a mother well, taking care of her sister’s family and child.

“Whenever we miss my sister, we pray everywhere and every time, and we visit my sister’s grave together. Her picture is still displayed at home, so the child can always remember their mother’s face.”

Two days ago, a Taiwanese woman recently uncovered her sister-in-law’s infidelity towards her incarcerated brother. The woman discovered the affair after her brother was imprisoned in April this year, and she shared the distressing details on her Facebook group.

The woman explained that her sister-in-law started a relationship with another man soon after her brother was jailed. She became aware of this when she was blocked on social media by her sister-in-law.

Follow us on :













The situation further escalated when the sister-in-law abandoned their two children, leaving them in the care of her and her mother. Even the parents of the sister-in-law lost contact with their daughter. To read more about the story click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.