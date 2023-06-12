Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86: Tributes pour in for Italy’s ex-PM

The passing of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s former prime minister and business magnate, at the age of 86 has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political figures, sports icons, and global leaders. Berlusconi’s impact on Italian politics and his notoriety for financial and sex scandals have made him a divisive figure in the country’s history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his admiration for Berlusconi, calling him a “dear, wise friend.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban referred to the late politician as a “great fighter,” while Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni praised Berlusconi’s courage and determination. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini described Berlusconi as a “great man and a great Italian,” and former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi acknowledged the significant impact Berlusconi had on Italy’s political, economic, and cultural landscape.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto declared that an era has ended with Berlusconi’s death, while Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed gratitude for the time they spent together during Berlusconi’s ownership of AC Milan. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola remembered Berlusconi as a “fighter” who left a lasting mark on Italy and Europe. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte recalled Berlusconi as a “striking and passionate politician,” and former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša remembered him as a good friend to Slovenia.

AC Milan, the football club owned by Berlusconi from 1986 to 2017, expressed deep sadness at his passing and described him as “unforgettable.” Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, despite their political differences, remembered Berlusconi as “charming and engaging company.”